Balance, Strength & Falls Learn more today!

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Have you found yourself less active these days? Maybe the COVID pandemic or the Wisconsin winter weather has prevented you from getting out and about as you normally would and has left you feeling confined to your home or apartment with very little energy? It’s important to know that an increase in sedentary behavior can put us at greater risk for falls. Falls are very common with 1 in 4 older adults experiencing a fall every year. Whether you’ve lost your balance, slipped on ice or you missed the last step; a slip, trip or fall can have serious consequences especially as we get older.

While it’s not possible to completely prevent a fall from happening, there are ways to reduce your risk. Simply understanding common risk factors in your home environments, such as throw rugs and clutter, can reduce your risk. Additionally, incorporating exercises that focus on balance and strength can also help.

The COVID pandemic and Wisconsin winter weather has also brought about many challenges for our caregiver population. As caregivers, we may find it harder and harder to support our loved ones from a distance, while implementing social distancing measures. It’s important to remember that even during the pandemic, a quick phone call or “check in” can be helpful, especially to our older adult population who are at higher risk for falls. Emergency rooms and medical providers continue to report a high rate of falls, with many falls being more severe.

The good news: Although these challenges exist, there are still many things that you can do in the comfort of your own home to improve strength and balance, keep your home safer and reduce the chance that you will find yourself or your loved ones on the floor.

Contrary to what you may have heard, older adults, at any age, have great capacity in improving their strength and balance.

Join us for a virtual presentation on the extremely important topic of falls prevention.

There are two virtual program opportunities available:

Tuesday, March 23 from 6 pm -7 pm (Via Zoom Meeting) for Caregivers or those caring for a loved one.

Thursday, March 25 from 1 pm -2 pm (Via Zoom Meeting) for Older adults

Hear from Physical Therapists from Aspirus and Marshfield Clinic regarding strength and balance exercises for falls and what to do if you experience a fall.

Learn more about risk factors for falls and how to modify your home environment to reduce your risk.

Registration is required for both events. Please visit: http://www.adrc-cw.org/falls/ , or call: 1-888-486-9545. No internet or device? No worries! Please join us by phone. Registration deadline: March 24 (if registering online) or March 19 (if registering by phone).

This program is offered in partnership with: Aspirus, Marshfield Clinic, ADRC of Portage County, ADRC of Central Wisconsin and the Regional Trauma Advisory Council (RTAC).