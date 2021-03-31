Board of Education Meeting/Expulsion Hearing Agenda for 4/5/21
BOARD OF EDUCATION SPECIAL MEETING AGENDA
Monday, April 5, 2021
6:00 PM
Antigo Middle School IMC
815 Seventh Avenue
Antigo, WI 54409
1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call
D. Consideration to a motion to adjourn into closed session pursuant to Section 19.85 (1) (a) & (f) and Section 120.13 (1) (c), of the Wisconsin State Statutes, to conduct a student expulsion hearing.
E. Motion to come out of closed session
F. Action as a result of closed session
2. Adjourn