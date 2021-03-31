Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

EducationLocalLocal Interest
Board of Education Meeting/Expulsion Hearing Agenda for 4/5/21

Board of Education Meeting/Expulsion Hearing Agenda for 4/5/21

By Antigo Times
March 31, 2021
282
0

BOARD OF EDUCATION SPECIAL MEETING AGENDA
Monday, April 5, 2021
6:00 PM
Antigo Middle School IMC
815 Seventh Avenue
Antigo, WI 54409

1. Meeting Opening
A. Call Meeting to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call

D. Consideration to a motion to adjourn into closed session pursuant to Section 19.85 (1) (a) & (f) and Section 120.13 (1) (c), of the Wisconsin State Statutes, to conduct a student expulsion hearing.

E. Motion to come out of closed session

F. Action as a result of closed session

2. Adjourn
Previous Article

Nearly 40,000 Acres Of Private Land Will ...

Next Article

Press Release from the Langlade County Health ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.