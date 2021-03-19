Antigo Times

Government
City of Antigo Citizen Participation Committee Meeting Agenda for 3/22/21

City of Antigo Citizen Participation Committee Meeting Agenda for 3/22/21

By Antigo Times
March 19, 2021
COUNCIL CHAMBERS
CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET
Monday, March 22, 2021
4:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items
1. Overview of Community Development Block Grant Program
2. Review of City of Antigo 2020 Community Development Block Grant-Public Facility (CDBG-PF) Project and Timeline
3. Role of Citizen’s Participation Committee
4. Next Meeting Date

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.

