CITY OF ANTIGO FINANCE, PERSONNEL, AND LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE MEETING AGENDA FOR 3/17/21

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

6:00 PM

1. Approval of the Minutes from the February 17, 2021 Meeting

2. Request by Antigo First to Waive Permit Fee and Insurance Requirement for Event on 6-12-2021

3. Request to Waive the Bid Process & to Accept a Quote from Frisch’s Greenhouse for the 2021 Landscape Planting Program to include Hanging Baskets/Ground Planters for the Downtown, Peaceful Valley Park, Springbrook Walking Trail, City Hall and other Miscellaneous Location

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100.