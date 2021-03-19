City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting Agenda for 3/24/21

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the February 24 and March 10, 2021 Meetings

2. Approval to Purchase Zero Turn Lawn Mower with Grass Collection System

3. Approval to purchase a 1-Ton Pick-up

4. Approval to Purchase Sod Cutter

5. Approve Purchase of a Variable Frequency Drive for a Backwash Waste Pump at Wastewater Treatment Plant

6. Approving Bid for Sludge and Lime Disposal for Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants

7. Approval of Tipping Fees for the City Wide Curb-Side Clean-Up

8. Approving Recycling Drop Off Services Deemed Most Advantageous to the City of Antigo

9. Consultant Interviews for the Design of Clermont St. (7th to 10th Avenues) & for 7th Ave. (Dorr to Clermont Streets) under WisDOT’s STP-Urban Program

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

The Public is Invited to Participate by Phone. Please Call 715-623-3633 ext 100 During Regular Business Hours for Dial-In Instructions.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.