Community Calendar for 3/15/21 to 3/22/21

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry March 17th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & March 19th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for March will be healthy breakfast cereal (whole grain, low-sugar).

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry March 15th & March 22nd 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), March 10th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Tomahawk Blood Drive March 16th 11:30am-5:30pm Grace Lutheran Church, 108 W. Somo Ave., Tomahawk. To make an appointment call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or online at www.redcrossblood.org

Gentle Flow Yoga March 17th, 31st & April 7th, 14th, 21st 6-7pm Spring is a perfect time to increase our strength, stamina and flexibility. These virtual yoga classes will maintain a gentle and safe approach to your movement, while increasing your intensity and confidence. Join us for breathing, movement, connection and relaxation! These classes will be shared through Zoom and are appropriate for all levels of yoga experience—from beginner to advanced. $25/members & $30/non-members. Register at the Health & Performance Center or by calling (715) 623-9924. Classes taught by: Carrie Kubacki, CYT, RYT, ACE Certified Personal Trainer.

Greenhouse Class March 18th 12:30-2pm Forth Floral, 410 N. Brown Street, Rhinelander. Celebrate the Spring Equinox! Tulips, daffodils, freesia, anemones and more! Learn about the history, mythology, stories, and care for the spring flowers that we all love so much. And then design a vase of spring blossoms to take home to brighten your day. Fee includes class, flowers and vase. $20.00 a person and space is limited so register early! You can follow the Facebook link to get signed up – https://rb.gy/aucrzl. Call 715-362-7600 for more information.

Spring Break Comedy Night! March 18th 7-9pm Shawano Cinema IV & The Moonlight Outdoor Theater, 1494 E. Green Bay St., Shawano. Join us for comedy night featuring Rob Brackenridge, Tracy Schroeder and Chris Schmidt. Tickets now on sale on the website shawanocinema.com. Tickets are $15. Must be 18 or older.

Troop 32 Boy Scout Fish Dinner March 19th 4-8pm First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Presbyterian St., Shawano. Get 2 Piece Cod or Popcorn Chicken Dinner, or 3 Piece Cod Dinner. Includes fries, coleslaw, bread, drink & dessert. Extra pieces available.

Fun! For Kids’ Sake March 20th Franklin Park, 235 S. Washington St., Shawano. There will be corn hole, snow bowling, disc golf, picture with celebrity mascot, raffles and more. For admission, on-line auction, raise pledges or to volunteer, call 920-639-9678 or go to: https://give.classy.org/2021_sc_ffks

Celebrate Spring Spaghetti Dinner March 20th 4-7pm Crooked Lake Community Center, 15445 Hwy. W, Crooked Lake. For more information, please call Cassie at 715-276-6196.

Merrill Community Blood Drive March 24th 2-6pm 300 E. 1st Street, Merrill. To schedule your donation, please call Jean Ravn at (715) 536-4715. In order to space apart our donors, we kindly request you schedule in advance. This Drive is held is partnership with The Community Blood Center.

Antigo Blood Drive March 29th 10:30am-4pm Saints Mary and Hyacinth Catholic Church, 819 3rd Ave., Antigo. Also one on April 8th 10am-3:30pm, WI Army National Guard Armory, 720 Amron Ave., Antigo. To make an appointment call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or online at www.redcrossblood.org.

*Meetings*

Antigo Library Personnel & Finance Meeting March 15th 10am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting March 17th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) March 17th, March 21st (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous March 15th, March 16th, March 18th & March 20th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group March 16th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs March 17th 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our Covid protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry March 17th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where junior &senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, please call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

SALT (Senior Adults Living Triumphantly) March 18th Noon-1pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Our SALT community is devoted to the physical, emotional, social, and above all, spiritual care of our over-fifty members. Meetings start at noon in the Quest Center from September through May. A potluck meal usually starts the meeting, followed by prayer and praise, and a brief devotional. For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior Street, Antigo every other Monday from 10:00am until 3:00pm. Please visit HOPEWI.ORG for the most current dates and times. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.