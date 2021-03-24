Community Calendar for 3/29/21 to 4/5/21

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry March 31st 11am-1pm (Wed.) & April 2nd 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for April will be Baby needs and supplies.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry March 29th & April 5th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), March 31st 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Antigo Blood Drive March 29th 10:30am-4pm Saints Mary and Hyacinth Catholic Church, 819 3rd Ave., Antigo. Also one on April 8th 10am-3:30pm, WI Army National Guard Armory, 720 Amron Ave., Antigo. To make an appointment call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or online at www.redcrossblood.org.

Easter Egg Hunt in the Pool March 29th & March 30th 5pm-7pm Shawano Park & Rec., 220 E. Division St., Shawano. Space limited to 20, 5-5:45pm & 6–6:45pm. Parent must be in pool w/child, $3 per child (no charge for parent). Call to Reserve: 715-526-6171.

Annual City of Antigo Outdoor Easter Egg Hunt April 3rd 10am sharp City Park East and West, 200 Block of Aurora Street, Antigo. Ages: new crawlers – age 8. Cost: FREE with the donation of a canned good. Bring your basket! Over 4,000 pre-stuffed eggs! City Park East & West are divided into different age divisions (crawlers & new walkers, 3-5, and 6-8). If you would like your picture with the bunny, please arrive by 9:15 am. We will provide the bunny, but parents please bring your own camera for pictures. For more information, please call 715-623-3633 ext. 154/131.

Crazy 8 Bowling Tournament April 3rd Noon-5pm Strikers Bowling Alley, 309 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tomahawk. Hosted by the Tomahawk Lions Club. Call 715-453-4482 for more information.

Gentle Flow Yoga April 7th, 14th, 21st 6-7pm Spring is a perfect time to increase our strength, stamina and flexibility. These virtual yoga classes will maintain a gentle and safe approach to your movement, while increasing your intensity and confidence. Join us for breathing, movement, connection and relaxation! These classes will be shared through Zoom and are appropriate for all levels of yoga experience—from beginner to advanced. $25/members & $30/non-members. Register at the Health & Performance Center or by calling (715) 623-9924. Classes taught by: Carrie Kubacki, CYT, RYT, ACE Certified Personal Trainer.

*Meetings*

City of Antigo Economic Development Meeting April 5th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) March 31st, April 4th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous March 29th, March 30th, April 1st & April 3rd (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group March 30th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs March 31st 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our Covid protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry March 31st 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where junior &senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, please call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior Street, Antigo every other Monday from 10:00am until 3:00pm. Please visit HOPEWI.ORG for the most current dates and times. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.