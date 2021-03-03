Community Calendar for 3/8/21 to 3/15/21

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry March 10th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & March 12th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for March will be healthy breakfast cereal (whole grain, low-sugar).

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry March 8th & March 15th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), March 10th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Car Seat Fitting Station-By Appointment Only March 10th 4-6pm Antigo Fire Department, 700 Edison St., Antigo. The second Wednesday of every month come for a FREE car seat safety inspection by Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians and get hands-on training to keep your child passengers safe! Car seats are also available for purchase at cost. Appointments required! For more information or to schedule an appointment call (715) 627-6251.

Gentle Flow Yoga March 10th, 17th, 31st & April 7th, 14th, 21st 6-7pm Spring is a perfect time to increase our strength, stamina and flexibility. These virtual yoga classes will maintain a gentle and safe approach to your movement, while increasing your intensity and confidence. Join us for breathing, movement, connection and relaxation! These classes will be shared through Zoom and are appropriate for all levels of yoga experience—from beginner to advanced. $25/members & $30/non-members. Register at the Health & Performance Center or by calling (715) 623-9924. Classes taught by: Carrie Kubacki, CYT, RYT, ACE Certified Personal Trainer.

30th Annual Pickerel-Pearson St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 13th 11am Country Inn Bar & Grill, N9195 Hwy. 55, Pickerel. The amazing holiday parade full of St. Patrick’s Day floats. It will start at noon. The parade will run from the Tombstone Pickerel Sno-Club Clubhouse on Cty. Rd. DD to Saint Mary’s Church on Hwy. 55. After the parade, stick around for the St. Patrick’s Day Dances at many of the local businesses. All proceeds from the outside food tent go to the Pickerel Rescue Squad. For more information, please call 715-484-3121.

4th Annual Vintage Snowmobile Show March 13th 11am registration starts. Jars Bar, 4863 Elm St., Laona. Trophies awarded in 8 different classes, including vintage apparel. Overall winner will receive one of the largest vintage trophies in the state. Food and drink provided all day, with an outside bar and DJ. Awards and parade of sleds at 4pm. For more information, please call 715-478-3450.

St. Patrick’s Day Mooseyard Parade March 13th 11am Starting at Shawano Lake Golf Course, W5714 Lake Dr., Shawano. For more information, please call 715-524-4890.

WMSPA First Tree Tapping March 13th 10am Marvin’s Sugar Bush, N9111 Rollwood Rd., Antigo The tapping will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the reading of the Governor’s Proclamation, signed by Governor Evers, declaring March 15 – April 15, 2021 Maple Month in Wisconsin. After the proclamation is read, WMSPA Maple Marketing Intern, Kenni Bores and 73rd Alice in Dairyland, Julie Nunes will tap a maple tree. After the tapping, tours will be available of Marvin’s Sugar Bush along with pancakes, snacks and refreshments. This event is open to the public.

Rhinelander St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 13th 1:30pm Rhinelander.

7th Annual Trivia Event March 14th 12:30pm-4:30pm Wolf River Lutheran High School, W7467 River Bend Rd., Shawano. For details or to sign up, call 715-745-2400.

*Meetings*

Antigo Common Council Meeting March 10th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Library Personnel & Finance Meeting March 15th 10am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) March 10th (Weds.) 7:00pm 727 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous March 9th, March 11th & March 13th (Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 725 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group March 9th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs March 10th 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our Covid protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry March 10th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where junior &senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, please call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior Street, Antigo every other Monday from 10:00am until 3:00pm. Please visit HOPEWI.ORG for the most current dates and times.All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

