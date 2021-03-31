Community Calendar for 4/5/21 to 4/12/21

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry April 7th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & April 9th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for April will be Baby needs and supplies.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry April 5th & April 12th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), April 7th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Free Workshop – “I’ve Got the Interview, Now What?” April 7th 11am-1pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Preparing for an interview!! Life Skills (often called Soft Skills) are essential for long term success in the work place. There will be a live presenter but you may attend from any computer or phone with internet access. Want to come to campus, please feel free to do so. Registration is required. Please call Wendy Storlie at 715-348-7737 or email her at storlie@ntc.edu.

Gentle Flow Yoga April 7th, 14th, 21st 6-7pm Spring is a perfect time to increase our strength, stamina and flexibility. These virtual yoga classes will maintain a gentle and safe approach to your movement, while increasing your intensity and confidence. Join us for breathing, movement, connection and relaxation! These classes will be shared through Zoom and are appropriate for all levels of yoga experience—from beginner to advanced. $25/members & $30/non-members. Register at the Health & Performance Center or by calling (715) 623-9924. Classes taught by: Carrie Kubacki, CYT, RYT, ACE Certified Personal Trainer.

WeCOPE – Connecting with our Positive Emotions Program April 8th-May 20th (Thursdays) via Zoom. Session 1: 11-11:45am, Sesson 2: 6-6:45pm. WeCOPE is an evidence-based program that helps adults cope with life stress. WeCOPE has been shown to reduce stress and depression, increase positive effect, and improve health behaviors. Managing life’s challenges in healthy ways allows participants to take better care of themselves and other. This 7 week program meets via Zoom once a week for 45 minutes. Additional practice hours between session is encouraged for optimal personal growth. Register by going to https://bit.ly/30QFYOB or call 715-627-6236.

Community Blood Drive April 9th 11:30am-3:30pm Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, 401 W. Mohawk Dr., Tomahawk. Blood drive held in the Spruce Room. To schedule your life-saving appointment, please call 800-280-4102. In order to space apart our donors, we kindly request you schedule by appointment.

Elcho Community Pavilion Chicken & Fish Dinner April 9th 4pm Elcho Community Pavilion, N11283 Dorr St., Elcho. Chicken & Fish (broiled fish and fried chicken), potatoes, coleslaw, and custard. Bar opens at 4:00 pm. Serving food at 5pm. Open to the public, everyone is welcome. Menu items are subject to change or substitutions. For more information, please call 715-610-1888.

Moss Basket Classes at Hanson’s Garden Village April 10th & 11th 8:30am-3:30pm Sat. & 10am-2pm Sunday. Hanson’s Garden Village, 660 Cty. Rd. G, Rhinelander. For 2021, in-person classes will be held in 1 hour time slots & limited to 4-6 people (If you have a larger group that would like to attend together, please contact us). **Our most popular class! Create your own 16″ moss hanging baskets or have us do it for you! You pick the plants based on sun or shade with Sue helping along the way as needed. Hanging baskets will be left at HGV greenhouses to grow until Memorial Day, May 31st (you may pick up sooner). There is a charge of $1 per day for every day that baskets are left after May 31st (which will be paid upon pick up). Register early as time slots have attendance limits. Pre-payment is required for a reserved spot in the class. If a cancellation is made, a full refund in the form of a store credit will be given. We do recommend following CDC guidelines while attending in-person classes at Hanson’s Garden Village. Hanson’s will have safety measures in place for in-person classes (limiting the number of attendees & allowing adequate space for people to keep their distance). In-person class pricing: (Limit 2 Baskets per person) 1 reused basket: $45+tax; 2 Reused Baskets – $5 Off: $85+tax. (Must be hanging baskets from a previous Sue’s Moss Basket Class). 1 new basket: $50+tax; 2 new baskets – $5 Off: $95+tax. Call now to register at 715-365-2929.

Cornerstone Chiropractic Annual Ladies Night Out April 10th 10am-1pm North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser Place, Antigo. Calling all ladies, it is time to pamper yourself with a day of chocolate, wine tasting, treats and lots of shopping. The entry fee is $2. You will automatically be entered to win the grand prize worth $300. Bring a friend for a second chance to win. Call 715.623.548 or go to www.cornerstonewellnesswi.com for more information.

Crafter/Vendor Event – Rhinelander April 11th 10am-4pm Cabaret Cove, 1540 Pueblo Dr., Rhinelander. Crafters and vendors have been impacted this past year by COVID 19. In order to remain safe but still hold events, event coordinators have teamed up with Cabaret Cove to provide a safe and responsible venue. The number of crafter and vendors is limited and spread out with hand sanitizing stations. Crafters and vendors will be masked. Fees/Admission: Free to the public. Lunch at noon, off the menu. For more information, call Debra Norton at 920-676-1063.

*Meetings*

City of Antigo Economic Development Meeting April 5th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City Plan Commission Meeting April 6th City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

City of Antigo Park, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting April 12th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) April 7th, April 11th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous April 5th, April 6th, April 8th & April 10th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group April 6th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs April 7th 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our Covid protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry April 7th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where junior & senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, please call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior Street, Antigo every other Monday from 10:00am until 3:00pm. Please visit HOPEWI.ORG for the most current dates and times. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.