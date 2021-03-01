COVID-19 Vaccine Update

From the Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department

Shawano-Menominee – IT’S HERE!

The Shawano-Menominee Counties Health Department has created a COVID19 Vaccine clinic to be held weekly on Thursdays and Fridays! These clinics are subject to the availability of the COVID19 Vaccine that are allocated from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (Wisconsin DHS).

All appointments must be made online. This is the most efficient way to schedule an appointment. The vaccine. This is on a first come, first serve basis. The following is the process in which you can register for an appointment:

Go to https://wi-telegov.egov.com/shawano-menominee-co

– Questions will be asked to determine eligibility at this time – The questions reflect the eligibility status as determined by the Wisconsin DHS Phases at this time. To determine eligibility status go to: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm

*NOTE: You may be asked to provide proof of eligibility at the time of your appointment.

This may be a driver’s license or work ID.

– Due to the weekly allocation of COVID19 Vaccines, appointments are available on a weekly basis that is directly related to the amount of vaccines received by the Wisconsin DHS allocation. This is done to avoid having to cancel a scheduled appointment.

– If there is no availability for an appointment, please check again on Mondays for the Thursday and Friday of that week.

This can be also be accessed on our Shawano-Menominee Counties:

Website: https://www.co.shawano.wi.us/departments/?department=5c6edb95d748

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SMCHD/

We have also, established a COVID19 Hotline to assist you in scheduling or getting on a list for the next available appointment if you do not have access to a computer.

COVID19 Hotline: 715-526-4818

As you can imagine, we are getting many, many calls so your patience is so much appreciated!! If you leave your name and phone number, we will get back to you as soon as we are able.

If you are having trouble scheduling an appointment through our clinic, please follow this link to find other vaccination sites near you: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-map.htm

We are still in this fight but as a community, we continue to move forward! And yes, the recommendations for social distancing, wearing your mask, frequent hand hygiene and limit gatherings still apply!