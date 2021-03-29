Heritage Meats Issues Class II Recall of Precooked Meals, Raw Beef

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

Heritage Meats LLC in Butternut, WI, is issuing a voluntary Class II recall for a variety of prepared/precooked meal items, as well as a raw beef product, sold under the name Bayfield Foods South Shore Meats. The recalled products, which were sold through the Bayfield Foods Co-op, include:

Travis’s Famous Chili, 2-lb. packages

Ham and potato soup, 2-lb. packages

Bacon mac & cheese, 2-lb. packages

Italian lasagna , 2-lb. packages

Pizza mac & cheese, 2-lb. packages

Charro beans, 2-lb. packages

Chicken alfredo pasta, 2-lb. packages

Beef stock, 1-lb. packages

Sliced smoked brisket, 1-lb. packages

Meatloaf, 2-lb. packages

Chicken and wild rice, 2-lb. packages

Beef stir fry (raw), 1-lb. packages; the labels on affected packages of this product have a Wisconsin meat inspection legend with No. 232.

This is a Class II recall resulting from evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence showed that the products were not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) plan as required in meat safety regulations. More information on recall classifications is available below and on the U.S. Department of Agriculture website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have any of these products should return them to Heritage Meats LLC. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Travis Pydo, owner of Heritage Meats LLC, at (715) 360-3427.

USDA Recall Classifications