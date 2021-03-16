Hofrichter Defeats Nationally Ranked Wrestler, Places 3rd at USAW High School National Recruiting Showcase Qualifier

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Alexandra Hofrichter continued her successful season this past Saturday competing at the USAW High School National Recruiting Showcase Qualifier in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin. Despite weighing in at 151 pounds, Hofrichter choose to bump up a weight class and compete at 164 pounds due to the talent in that bracket. The eventual winner was Rose Cassioppi of Roscoe, Illinois, the 5th ranked female in the nation at 152 pounds according to the most recent USAW female rankings. This tournament was Freestyle, which differs from the style of wrestling most often seen in high school and male college wrestling. Freestyle is the Olympic style, and is the style used by female college wrestling.

After a bye in the quarterfinals, Hofrichter matched up with Emily Reynolds of Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin. Reynolds placed 2nd at 160 pounds at the most recent WWF state tournament.

The match started with Hofrichter getting on the board first with a push out and taking an early 1-0 lead. Reynolds was then able to use a front headlock to spin behind Hofrichter and take a 2-1 lead 23 seconds into the match. Reynolds was then able to score another takedown at the 72 second mark using good positioning in a scramble to find herself on top. The first period scoring ended with Reynolds being able to counter a throw by Hofrichter for a takedown and a 6-1 lead to enter the second period.

In the second period, Reynolds was able to counter another attempted throw and used a hip over to score 4 points for feet to back exposure and take a 10-1 lead 44 seconds into the period. Despite being behind, Hofrichter was able to keep her head in the match and started to chip away at the lead. Using a single leg to a step over for exposure, Hofrichter was able to score 2 points, and then added another point when Reynolds used an illegal hold. Hofrichter was then able to score 2 points on a gut wrench, but Reynolds was able to counter with a gut wrench of her own for 2 points with just over a minute of wrestling remaining.

Down 12-6, Hofrichter would not go down without a fight, and scored a point for a throw without exposure with 26 seconds to go, and then added another 2 points on a gut wrench to cut the lead to 12-9 with 10 seconds to go. Unfortunately for the young Antigo wrestler, Hofrichter ran out of time to finish her comeback, and dropped the match 12-9.

Up next was Kaylee McFadden of Marinette, Wisconsin. Hofrichter was able to take control of the match early, using an over/under position to lead to a lateral throw and an early 4-0 lead. To her credit, McFadden was able to fight off her back for nearly a minute, something most girls have been unable to do against Hofrichter. Eventually, McFadden was able to get out of bounds to prevent the pinfall.

Hofrichter against used an overhook to set up a throw 75 seconds into the match, and this time was able to secure the pinfall victory at 1:25 of the first round.

The victory sent Hofrichter into the 3rd place match, and her opponent was Katelyn Lewis of Peshtigo, WI. Lewis took 2nd at the WWF state tournament at 170 pounds, and is currently ranked 12th in the nation at 164 pounds.

Lewis was able to use her size advantage to turn a heavy left collar tie into a headlock and an 4-0 lead 30 seconds into the first period. Lewis was then able to counter a takedown attempt by Hofrichter for a takedown and a 6-0 lead at the mid-point of the first round. Lewis then continued her success with another takedown on a counter to a Hofrichter shot to give her an 8-0 lead with 40 seconds to go in the period. Hofrichter was able to secure a reversal without exposure to score her first points of the match soon thereafter. Hofrichter was able to secure a body lock and hit a belly to back suplex for 4 right at the end of the period, cutting Lewis’s lead to 8-5.

The second period started with Lewis securing another takedown off of a scramble 30 seconds into the period. At about the one-minute mark of the second period, Lewis was able to hit another head throw for 4 points and a 14-5 lead. Hofrichter was down by 9, underneath an opponent who was nationally ranked and had at least 13 pounds on her, and in a very tight pinning combination. Refusing to let the circumstances bring her down, Hofrichter showed amazing grit and determination, securing a body lock from the bottom, and reversed Lewis to her back, earning the pinfall victory at 1:25 of round 2.

Hofrichter, only a sophomore, has been improving by leaps and bounds throughout the year, and it is no surprise to those that work with her that she is now in the conversation for national rankings. She will try to make an even stronger case for herself in 2 weeks, when she returns to her 152-pound weight class and competes at the USAW High School National Recruiting Showcase, which will showcase the best females in the nation competing in freestyle. Hofrichter will then compete the very next day at the 2021 USAW Girls Folkstyle National Championships, an event she qualified for previously.

