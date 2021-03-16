Humane Society Collecting Recipes for Recipes to the Rescue

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY

Langlade Co. Humane Society (LCHS) President Bob Zoretich announced today that the Shelter will be publishing Recipes to the Rescue, a cookbook “chocked full of fabulous recipes from area cooks and bakers.”

The Cookbook will contain the area’s “tastiest and tried-and-true recipes in a unique and high quality cookbook that will be treasured for years to come,” according to Zoretich, “recipes that have been in the family for generations as well as new family favorites.”

LCHS Secretary Bernice Andraschko knows first-hand how important such a cookbook can be. “I still have my 1988 volume of Recipes from Senior Citizens which I use to this day,” she said.

“In fact, my ‘Microwave Peanut Brittle’ recipe published 33 years ago is still a great recipe which I hope gets published in our new cookbook,” Andraschko added.

The Shelter is collecting recipes through April 30 with each person able to submit up to ten recipes. “We will have a team of cooks and bakers review and select the best 300 recipes submitted,” according to Andraschko.

Some great recipes have already come in, including “Taco Joe’s Pork Tacos,” “Alice’s Chicken in Tomato Beer Sauce,” “Ann’s Stuffed Pepper Soup” and “Mom’s Friday Night Potato Pancakes.”

“Winning recipes will be announced on May 3, the same time Cookbooks will go on presale for a dollar off,” she added. “The Cookbooks will be ready in July.”

Recipes should be sent with the contributor’s name, city of residence, telephone number and email address to the Shelter, attn. Cookbook, at 2204 Clermont St., Antigo, or lchscookbook@yahoo.com. Your telephone number or email address will be used only to let you know your recipe was accepted and if there are questions about the recipe.

“This is a fun way to support the cats and dogs at the Shelter,” Zoretich said. “The proceeds from the sale of Recipes to the Rescue will be used to buy food and other necessities for the cats and dogs who temporarily call the Shelter their home.”

For more information, please contact Bob Zoretich at 715-610-9393 or bigzman@aol.com.