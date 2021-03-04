In-Person Hunter Safety Classes Begin April 1
Social Distancing, In-Class Limits, Room Setup And
Face Coverings Among Safety Protocols
FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced all in-person hunter education classes, including archery education classes, begins April 1.
To help protect Wisconsinites and staff from the spread of COVID-19, particularly those most vulnerable to infection and severe disease, established safety protocols to protect students, instructors and communities will remain in place when in-person instruction resumes.
Class Timeline
The DNR’s Recreational Safety and Outdoor Section will collaborate with volunteer instructors and partners to reopen all in-person hunter/archery education safety classes. The timeline is as follows:
- Instructors may start to enroll traditional classes in GoWild on Monday, March 15, 2021
- In-person traditional classes can begin on Thursday, April 1, 2021
Safety Protocols For In-Person Instruction
The DNR will enforce the following safety protocols for all in-person classes:
- Social distancing of 6 feet between participants
- Maximum of 50 participants in any one class
- Face coverings are required for all participants
- Sanitizing of class equipment
- Availability and use of hand sanitizer
- Outdoor class instruction where possible
The DNR remains firmly committed to the health and safety of recreational safety course instructors and students. The department receives the most up-to-date information and will continue to adjust course operations as conditions change. Learn more about the DNR Hunter Safety and other safety education programs here.
For specific information regarding COVID-19, the public is encouraged to frequently monitor the DHS website for updates and to follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram. Additional information can be found on the CDC website