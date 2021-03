Marriage License Applications in Langlade County

The following couples have recently applied for a Marriage License in Langlade County:

Jeffrey James Schielke, Town of Antigo and Briana Moon Davies, Town of Antigo

Allan Joseph Meister, City of Antigo and Mckenzy Dawn Powell, City of Antigo

Scott Alan Eldridge, City of Antigo and Nickie Leah Messer, City of Antigo

Matthew Dayton Borneman, Town of Polar and Trina Marie Woiak, Town of Polar

Colton Hessel Hraeger, Town of Norwood and Emma Claire Nicholson, Town of Polar