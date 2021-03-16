National Nutrition Month Article #2 “Eating Right for the Life Stages”

FOR CARRIE KUBACKI, HEALTH & WELL-BEING EDUCATOR, UW-MADISON DIV. OF EXTENSION, LANGLADE CO.

Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics provides science-based recommendations throughout March for National Nutrition Month. Besides “Personalizing Our Plate,” they also recommend that people adjust their eating habits to address the nutritional needs of their bodies during all stages of life.

What we eat in our twenties will not necessarily work for us in our fifties. Registered dietitian nutritionist Colleen Tewksbury states, “As you age and evolve, so do your nutrition needs.”

In addition to following the MyPlate recommendations, it is important to note what our bodies need at different stages in our life. Some general suggestions are below:

Teens to 20s: Build bone density by eating and drinking calcium-rich foods and beverages.

20s to 30s: Reduce your risk of chronic diseases by eating more dietary fiber.

30s to 40s: Continue to eat a variety of nutritious foods, especially vegetables, fruits and whole grains.

40s to 50s: Continue healthy eating habits and incorporate regular physical activity as your body changes due to hormonal and metabolism changes.

60s and beyond: Include a variety of calcium and protein-rich foods to maintain bone strength and incorporate strength-building activities to maintain muscle.

By recognizing how our nutritional needs change as we age, we can continue to maintain our overall health and well-being while decreasing our chances of developing chronic diseases. For more information about National Nutrition Month, please visit: