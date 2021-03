FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY FORESTRY & RECREATION DEPARTMENT

The entire Langlade County funded snowmobile trail system, Zones A & B, will close as of midnight tonight, Tuesday, March 2, 2021 due to deteriorating trail conditions.

The Langlade County Snowmobile Ordinance prohibits snowmobilers and all terrain vehicles from operating on the trails.

The Langlade County A TV trail system will remain closed until further notice.