Nutrition Month Article #1: “Personalize Your Plate”

FROM CARRIE KUBACKI, HEALTH & WELL-BEING EDUCATOR UW-MADISON DIVISION OF EXTENSION, LANGLADE COUNTY

March is National Nutrition Month. The 2021 theme from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is “Personalize Your Plate.”This year, registered dieticians are promoting nutritious meals to meet an individual’s cultural and personal food preferences. “America is a cultural melting pot, so you can’t expect everyone’s food choices to look the same,” registered dietician nutritionist, Su-Nui Escobar states. “Eating is meant to be a joyful experience.”

It is possible to incorporate personal and cultural preferences to meals while still following the recommended Dietary Guidelines for Americans (2020) from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It is vital for overall health that we continue to limit added sugars, sodium and saturated fat, as well as following guidelines to reduce our risk of chronic disease, like type 2 diabetes, obesity and heart disease.

Throughout March, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics is offering information and resources to encourage people to make informed food choices and to develop sound eating and physical activity habits. For more information about National Nutrition Month, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans or ways to make healthier food and physical activity choices, please visit the following sites: