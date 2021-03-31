Antigo Times

Press Release from the Langlade County Health Department for 3/31/21

March 31, 2021
Today, The Wisconsin State Supreme Court overturned the governor’s current public health emergency, which immediately ended the mask order. The Langlade County Health Department values and supports individual choice, and we understand how weary everyone is of the public health measures we have been requesting of our community as we continue through this pandemic. Although the confirmed and probable cases in Langlade County have decreased, other areas of the country have seen a surge in cases, and the number of identified cases of the more contagious COVID-19 variants in Wisconsin are increasing.

We remain committed to the health of our community as we continue to investigate new COVID-19 cases, and work with our community partners to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to those who desire a vaccine. And, as a health department, we are still continuing to encourage our community members to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) masking and social distancing recommendations as appropriate. We cannot lose the valuable ground that has been made in fighting this virus.

