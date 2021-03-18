Public Notice: Submit Comments by March 25 for Echo® Use on Potatoes

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is accepting comments through March 25 for a proposed special pesticide registration to allow potato growers to use more Echo® 720, Echo® Zn, or Echo® 90DF fungicide to control fungal diseases in potatoes than the label normally allows. The registration would help potato growers control fungal diseases, especially late and early blight, botrytis vine rot and black dot. These fungal diseases have become a problem in Wisconsin potato production in recent years, emerging earlier in the season and therefore requiring extended control options.

Echo® is registered for use in potatoes and other crops in Wisconsin. The active ingredient in these products is chlorothalonil, which must be applied to potatoes before conditions develop that encourage fungal diseases. It breaks down, so must be reapplied during the growing season. The product is already registered for use in Wisconsin at a rate of 11.25 lbs. per acre. The special registration would increase that to 16 lbs. This would give growers the ability to apply it to full-season potatoes that take longer to mature and are harvested later in the season.

The previous registration for Echo® 720, Echo® Zn and Echo® 90DF expired December 31, 2020, for use on potatoes, at a higher amount, as a five-year permit. No reports of adverse effects were received during the previous registration. The proposed registration will go through December 31, 2025. SipcamAgro USA Inc., is the manufacturer.

The preliminary environmental assessment indicates that the proposed registration will not require a full environmental assessment. For a copy of the assessment, contact:

Alyssa Foss, DATCP

P.O. Box 8911

Madison, WI, 53708-8911

(608) 224-4547

alyssa.foss@wisconsin.gov

Comments received on or before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, will become part of the preliminary environmental assessment record.

How to Submit Comments

Submit comments to Alyssa Foss by mail at the above postal address or email at alyssa.foss@wisconsin.gov.

More Information

The special registration process allows states to register additional uses of pesticide products other than those listed on their labels, without prior federal approval. It helps growers address local pest problems that cannot be adequately controlled by any available federally registered product. These problems include insect outbreaks, fungal diseases, and grasses and weeds that outcompete crops. For more information visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/SpecialPesticideRegistrations.aspx.