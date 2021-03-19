PUBLISHER’S LETTER

The Joy of Spring

Dear Reader,

With the clock change giving us an extra hour of daylight, could spring possibly be right around the corner? The snow has melted, we’ve had a few warm days, and just yesterday I watched a V-formation of geese fly overhead.

Spring is the seasonal embodiment of our desire for renewal and rebirth. We skipped spring last year – and summer, and fall. Really, we skipped the whole year. As we emerge from the last clutches of the pandemic, we all are ready to launch back into normal living, with a huge pent-up demand for enjoying life.

The next stage of recovery will see us all of us outside exercising again to try to shed a few of those unwanted pounds accumulated during the winter of our discontent. Coincident with that may be a time for us to look inward to cleanse and purify some of the rusty parts of the soul.

Happy spring to all.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher