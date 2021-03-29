PUBLISHER’S LETTER

Passing Over

Dear Reader,

Sometimes I feel old, almost as if I already died. My body is still here, but sometime it feels like my wisdom and soul have already traveled on.

There is a tipping point to the second infinite chapter that we all inevitably, albeit sometimes reluctantly, take at one time or another. As we grow older, thoughts of this transition and the unknown bring their own brand of fear. And yet we know that we can celebrate a life well lived, and hope that our survivors also celebrate us.

I once dreamed that I had died and entered heaven – literally. There was a feeling of a complete ecstasy of happiness with unknown souls enveloping me and completely filling any vacuum in my midst. I felt electrified and on a higher charged level than ever before, powered by a field of love flowing from fellow soulmates. Shortly thereafter, I woke up. I felt completely renewed by my short glimpse of eternity and universal love.

Yet I also felt sad because it seemed that all those unique souls – and quite a few characters – that we know and love here on earth were submerged into an indistinguishable oneness. At that moment I truly missed them, with all their virtues and foibles. I thought about what each person individually meant to me, knowing that our relationships, while firmly planted in time, would not be making the journey beyond when we all pass over.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher