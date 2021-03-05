PUBLISHER’S LETTER

The Little Things

Dear Reader,

Over the past year we have witnessed many natural disasters occurring in different parts of the country. An out of control wildfire, surging flood, or freak polar vortex and blizzard can have a cascading effect, causing huge damage, dislocation, and even loss of life.

The recent events in Texas give an illustration. The power grid went down, leaving over 2.7 million people without electricity and resulting in over 70 deaths. Many Texas residents also had no gas and water. Just think about going without electricity and water for even just one day. These people were unable to cook, clean or bathe.

There are many little things that we take for granted as we move through life. They are hardly noticeable when we have them and extremely noticeable when we don’t. Perhaps we should set aside a day of appreciation for all of these little things – a day where we can feel grateful for the blessings we enjoy in this part of the world.

Patrick J. Wood

Publisher