Ski’s Meat Market Issues Class II Recall of Snack Sticks and Strips
FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION
Ski’s Meat Market in Stevens Point, WI, is issuing a voluntary Class II recall for a variety of its snack sticks and strips sold from the Mobil Gas Station in Rosholt, WI. This includes the following products:
- Teriyaki Snack Sticks
- Jalapeno Cheddar Snack
- Beef Snack Sticks
- Original Snack Sticks
- Bloody Mary Snack
- Habanero Snack
- Garlic Snack
- Beef Strips
- Smoked Turkey Strips
This is a Class II recall resulting from evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products were not produced with the benefit of inspection. More information on the recall classifications is available below and on U.S. Department of Agriculture website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.
No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have any of these products should return them to Ski’s Meat Market. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Dave Tuskowski, Ski’s Meat Market owner, at (715) 344-8484.
USDA Recall Classifications
|Class I
|This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
|Class II
|This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
|Class III
|This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.