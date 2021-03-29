Ski’s Meat Market Issues Class II Recall of Snack Sticks and Strips

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

Ski’s Meat Market in Stevens Point, WI, is issuing a voluntary Class II recall for a variety of its snack sticks and strips sold from the Mobil Gas Station in Rosholt, WI. This includes the following products:

Teriyaki Snack Sticks

Jalapeno Cheddar Snack

Beef Snack Sticks

Original Snack Sticks

Bloody Mary Snack

Habanero Snack

Garlic Snack

Beef Strips

Smoked Turkey Strips

This is a Class II recall resulting from evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products were not produced with the benefit of inspection. More information on the recall classifications is available below and on U.S. Department of Agriculture website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have any of these products should return them to Ski’s Meat Market. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Dave Tuskowski, Ski’s Meat Market owner, at (715) 344-8484.

USDA Recall Classifications