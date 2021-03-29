Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Local InterestNews
Ski’s Meat Market Issues Class II Recall of Snack Sticks and Strips

Ski’s Meat Market Issues Class II Recall of Snack Sticks and Strips

By Antigo Times
March 29, 2021
329
0

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

Ski’s Meat Market in Stevens Point, WI, is issuing a voluntary Class II recall for a variety of its snack sticks and strips sold from the Mobil Gas Station in Rosholt, WI. This includes the following products:

  • Teriyaki Snack Sticks
  • Jalapeno Cheddar Snack
  • Beef Snack Sticks
  • Original Snack Sticks
  • Bloody Mary Snack
  • Habanero Snack
  • Garlic Snack
  • Beef Strips
  • Smoked Turkey Strips

This is a Class II recall resulting from evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products were not produced with the benefit of inspection. More information on the recall classifications is available below and on U.S. Department of Agriculture website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have any of these products should return them to Ski’s Meat Market. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Dave Tuskowski, Ski’s Meat Market owner, at (715) 344-8484.

USDA Recall Classifications

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
Previous Article

Heritage Meats Issues Class II Recall of ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.