Unified School District of Antigo School Board Meeting Agenda for 3/23/21

BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETING

TUESDAY, MARCH 23, 2021

6:00 P.M.

ANTIGO MIDDLE SCHOOL

815 SEVENTH AVENUE, ANTIGO, WI

Door #1 Entrance – Please wear masks

This meeting can be accessed remotely via live stream at: https://youtu.be/0v-yTAutzzI

*If a member of the public wants to participate in this meeting remotely, please contact Mary Kaye Pregler at mkpregler@antigoschools.org

1. Meeting Opening A. Call Meeting to Order B. Pledge of Allegiance C. Roll Call

2. Citizens and Delegations A. Public Comment B. Student Representatives’ Report

3. Consent Agenda A. Approval of Agenda, Minutes, and Financial Reports

4. COVID-19 Update

5. New Business A. Approve Committee of the Whole Minutes from March 9, 2021 B. Review of Board Policies 3000-Professional Staff C. WASB Annual Development Tool Analysis D. Noboken Lodge Project Summary E. 2021 Prom Planning Update F. 2021 Graduation Planning Update

6. BOARD ACTION A. Consideration to Approve the District’s Continuous Improvment Goals for 2020-2024 as presented. B. Consideration to Authorize Retirement HRA District Contributions C. Consideration to Approve High School English Classroom Shelving Quotes D. Consideration to Approve Staff Laptop Purchase E. Consideration to Approve East Elementary Asbestos Abatement Bid F. Consideration to Approve the In Pocket Lunch Table Quote G. Consideration to Approve Schofield Stadium Sod Replacement Bid H. Consideration to Approve Track Resurfacing Bids I. Consideration to Approve 2021-2022 CESA 9 Shared Service Contract J. Consideration to Approve Fall 2022 Start College Now Students K. Report of District New Hires L. Report of Employee Resignations and Retirements M. Report of Donations N. Confirm Next Meeting – Tuesday, April 27, 2021