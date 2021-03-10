Walleye Lakes of Concern Project Targets Four Area Lakes

The DNR will host a virtual meeting on Mar. 24 to discuss proposed walleye rehabilitation efforts on some lakes of concern. / Photo Credit: iStock/ Willard

DNR To Host Virtual Public Meeting March 24

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

WOODRUFF, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host a public informational meeting to discuss a proposed walleye rehabilitation effort on Katherine and Clear Lakes in Oneida County and Laura and Anvil Lakes in Vilas County.

Interested parties are invited to attend the meeting to ask questions and voice their opinion about walleye management on these four lakes of concern which, until recently, supported strong, naturally-reproducing walleye populations. Levels of natural walleye reproduction and recruitment have declined over time, with no simple answers explaining the cause.

The DNR will host this virtual meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. Members of the public may access the meeting via the Zoom link or by calling 1-929-205-6099 and using meeting ID 851 3948 5837. Members of the public are strongly encouraged to register to join the Zoom meeting here to ensure an adequate capacity for all interested persons.

The Walleye Lakes of Concern Public Meeting will detail the proposed walleye rehabilitation plan developed in partnership with the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission.

The plan’s goal is to restore natural walleye reproduction and recruitment in four lakes of concern with declining walleye populations:

Clear Lake, Oneida County

Katherine Lake, Oneida County

Anvil Lake, Vilas County

Laura Lake, Vilas County

“We’re excited about this partnered rehabilitation effort to address walleye declines on these lakes,” said Lawrence Eslinger, DNR Treaty Fisheries Biologist. “We all must work together in an effort to sustain our walleye fisheries now and into the future.”

As part of this proposed plan, a new angling regulation for the lakes will be discussed. Anglers will have a chance to vote on the proposed regulation in the 2021 Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring Hearing on April 12.