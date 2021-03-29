Weekly COVID 19 Update

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

DISEASE UPDATES:

In the previous two weeks:

– The Burden of Illness for Langlade County was 25.3 per 100,000 and is still considered MODERATE. (WI Burden of Illness was 106 per 100,000).

– The Positivity Rate for Langlade County was 0.5% and is still considered LOW. Only 520 tests were performed during that time period. (WI Positivity Rate was 2.5%).

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has released a new webpage dedicated to variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. For more information please visit: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/variants.htm

VACCINATION UPDATES:

Groups that are currently eligible to receive the vaccine include:

– Health care workers

– EMS, fire department and police departments

– Persons aged 65 and older

– Education and child care staff

– People enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs

– Some public-facing essential workers (Includes chef, server or host in a restaurant)

– Non-frontline essential health care personnel

– Facility staff and residents in congregate living settings

– Spiritual care providers

People age 16 and older with certain medical conditions:

– Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

– Cancer

– Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

– Chronic kidney disease

– COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

– Cystic fibrosis

– Diabetes mellitus type 1 or 2

– Down syndrome

– Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

– Hypertension or high blood pressure

– Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system)

– Liver disease

– Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia

– Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)

– Obesity (body mass index [BMI of 30-39 kg/m2)

– Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)

– Pregnancy

– Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

– Sickle cell disease

– Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

WI DHS anticipates the general public will be eligible for the vaccine sometime in May.

The fourth community-based vaccination clinic in the state will open in Marathon County on April 6 at the Northcentral Technical Colleg —Center for Business and Industry Building in Wausau. The clinic will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Individuals must register for an appointment using the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/

• To view a map of vaccine providers please visit: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-map.htm

• For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and appointment registration support call 844-684-1064 (toll-free).

WI DHS has launched a redesign of the vaccine distribution summary on the COVID-19 data page at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm. The new dashboard displays key metrics related to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

**We would like to clarify a recent Langlade County Health Department Q&A that was published in a healthWISE column in the Antigo Daily Journal this month: “How long does the COVID-19 vaccine take to work?” You are considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if it has been two or more weeks since you got your second dose in a two-dose series (such as Pfizer or Moderna), or one dose of a single-dose vaccine (such as Johnson & Johnson). We apologize for any confusion.

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can engage in some social situations. These include:

• Visiting with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.

• Visiting with unvaccinated people from a single household who are all at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease, indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.

• Refraining from quarantine and testing following a known exposure, if asymptomatic.

STATE AND COUNTY DATA: As of Thursday, March 25, 2021:

• 27.3% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

73.7% of Wisconsinites aged 65 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine.

• 25.6% of Langlade County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

• In total (first and second doses) 7738 doses have been given to Langlade County residents.

• 65.8% of Langlade County residents aged 65 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine.

LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT DATA: As of Thursday, March 25, 2021:

• Langlade County Health Department has administered 2607 total doses.

• Of these doses: 1950 have been first doses.

• In total, the Langlade County Health Department has provided approximately 34% of the total vaccinations received by its’ county residents.

(Benchmark for local health departments is 14%.)

For additional information please see the CDC website, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website or the Langlade County Health Department website. You can also follow us on Facebook.