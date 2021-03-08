White Lake Elementary Students Get Hands on Learning about Maple Syrup Production

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

Grades 3 and 4 at White Lake Elementary are learning about maple syrup production first hand. The students, working under the guidance of their teacher, recently tapped some maple trees on the school property. They were able to use an old-time brace and bit to drill the holes by hand. They then hammered in the spiles and hung the collection bags. Students will be collecting the sap and keeping a daily record of how much each tree produces as well as weather conditions to see if there is a connection. The sap will be boiled down to syrup. Students will figure out the ratio of sap to syrup, as well as enjoying some of the syrup on pancakes.