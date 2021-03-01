Wisconsin Department of Health Services Launches COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Map

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH SERVICES

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released a new resource aimed at helping people connect with vaccine providers. The Wisconsin COVID-19 vaccine provider map is designed to improve transparency in the vaccine distribution process, by identifying where vaccine is being sent across the state. It is also intended to help Wisconsinites more easily find and connect with vaccine providers in their area.

“Wisconsin continues to make great strides in vaccinating people all across the state,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “We want to provide as many options as possible for people who are currently eligible to access COVID-19 vaccine. This map will help to illustrate those options.”

The map displays COVID-19 vaccine providers and community-based vaccination clinics that are actively vaccinating in Wisconsin. Vaccine sites are coded by shape and color to indicate whether they are open to all eligible populations, only open to specific eligible groups, or targeting their own clients or patients. Users can select a site from the map to find contact information and populations served by each location, or consult the table underneath. At this time, DHS plans to update the map every two weeks with data reported by vaccine providers. Therefore, depending on timing, it is possible that vaccine providers may have already administered or scheduled out their remaining doses.

All sites shown on the map require pre-scheduled appointments, and availability is not guaranteed. Wisconsinites can visit the DHS COVID-19 vaccination page for more information about options.

In just over two months, Wisconsin vaccine providers have administered more than 1.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine and more than half of Wisconsinites age 65 and older have received at least one dose. Vaccine eligibility is slated to open up on March 1 to next groups, including education and child care workers, people enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs, some public-facing essential workers, non-frontline essential health care personnel, and facility staff and residents in congregate living settings.

It will take many months to vaccinate all Wisconsinites, and it is important to double-down on ways to stop the spread as we continue rolling out the vaccine. COVID-19 vaccines are, and will be, an important tool in controlling the pandemic. Masking up, staying physically distant, washing hands, and getting tested continue to be crucial tools for protecting ourselves and our communities against COVID-19.

For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage. We encourage you to follow @DHSWI on Facebook, Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram for more information on COVID-19.