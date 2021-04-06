2021 Spring Turkey Season Opener April 21

Bonus Harvest Authorizations Still Available For Several Periods And Zones

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding Wisconsinites to get ready for the upcoming 2021 spring turkey hunt happening April 21 – June 1.

The 2021 spring turkey hunt includes six, seven-day periods running Wednesday through the following Tuesday. Each of the DNR’s seven turkey management zones will be open for hunting.

The Fall 2020 – Spring 2021 Combined Hunting Regulations provides hunters with everything you need to know about spring turkey hunting from season dates, general regulations to shooting hours.

Registering your turkey harvest remains a critical component of wildlife population management. Turkey registration is mandatory and hunters must register their turkey by 5 p.m. the day after recovery using the DNR’s Electronic Game Registration reporting system GameReg, or by phone at 1-844-426-3734.

Hunters will need their harvest authorization number to register their turkey, located on a paper or a digital copy of their harvest authorization.

The wild turkey is truly one of Wisconsin’s wildlife management success stories. A key part of the success of the wild turkey management program can be attributed to hunters through their purchase of the Wild Turkey Stamp which provides vital financial support in providing for future opportunities for turkey management and hunting in Wisconsin.

Youth Turkey Hunt April 17-18

Youth under the age of 16 may hunt during the spring turkey youth hunt April 17-18. Hunters under the age of 12 and youth without a hunter education safety certificate can participate in the youth turkey hunt under the mentored hunting program. A qualified adult must accompany the youth and follow the youth turkey hunting and mentored hunting program rules.

Youth hunters must possess a valid spring turkey license, stamp and harvest authorization. A harvest authorization for any period can be used during the youth hunt weekend, but youth hunters must hunt within the turkey management zone indicated on their harvest authorization. For more information about Wisconsin youth hunts, click here.

Wisconsin’s Public Lands Are The Perfect Place To Pursue Birds This Spring

Each year, thousands of outdoor enthusiasts use Wisconsin’s public lands for various activities, ranging from birdwatching to hunting. For anyone interested in exploring all Wisconsin has to offer, the DNR has several tools to help users find a new favorite spot in the wild.

The DNR’s free Hunt Wild mobile app gives hunters the tools they need to plan their time in the field, combining public lands mapping, rules and regulations, shooting hours and the option to link their Go Wild account.

Through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, public access to nearly 40,000 acres of private land is available through the Voluntary Public Access-Habitat Incentive Program (VPA-HIP) and the Turkey Hunter Access Program (THAP). More information and interactive property maps for both programs is available on the DNR website.

Hunters who would like to pursue turkeys in a state park must hold a harvest authorization for the turkey management zone in which the park is located. Spring turkey hunting is allowed in select state parks during the two-day youth hunt and the regular season’s first two time periods. For more information regarding hunting in state parks, visit the DNR’s state park hunting webpage.

The Fort McCoy spring turkey hunting season is managed separately from the State of Wisconsin spring turkey hunt. Hunters who do not receive a harvest authorization through the Wisconsin spring turkey drawing can apply for a spring permit at Fort McCoy. Applications can be obtained from Fort McCoy by calling 608-388-3337 or by visiting their website.

For additional information about turkey hunting in Wisconsin, click here.