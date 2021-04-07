Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 4/12/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, March 31st

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting an accident at an address on Clermont Street. The caller told officers that a vehicle had smashed into the fence, on the north side of the parking lot.

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Neva Road. A subject was taken into custody.

Thursday, April 1st

Officers stopped a vehicle on Superior Street. The driver was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Officers received a call from a female reporting that while she was shopping at an area business on Hwy. 64, her vehicle was hit. She told officers that she noticed the damage when she got home. Officers would be reviewing the video from the business.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that a vehicle side-swiped her vehicle by the traffic lights, near an area business on Hwy. 64.

Officers conducted a follow-up investigation at an address on Clermont Street. A male subject was taken into custody.

Friday, April 2nd

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the parking lot of an area business on Hwy. 64.

Monday, April 5th

Officers stopped a vehicle at S. Clermont Street and Forrest Avenue. Officers received consent to search and the K9 officer was deployed. Subjects received multiple citations and were referred for possession of marijuana.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that while her husband was sitting in their vehicle, in the parking lot of an area business on Neva Road, another vehicle stuck it and then left. The caller gave officers a description of the striking vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on S. Hudson Street.

Tuesday, April 6th

Officers responded to a report of an accident in the parking lot of an area business on Jerome Street. A vehicle was struck by another vehicle while the owner of the struck vehicle was inside shopping. The vehicle had front end damage.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, March 31st

Officers stopped a vehicle at Cty. Rd. HH and Cty. Rd. Y. A search was conducted. A subject was referred for possession of marijuana.

Thursday, April 1st

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries on Hwy. 45.

Officers responded to a call from a subject on Cty. Rd. WW reporting that their cabin had been broken into and a television and the refrigerator had been taken. The caller told officers that they thought that the break-in recently occurred.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at an address on W. 1st Avenue.

Sunday, April 4th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Cty. Rd. G. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers assisted with a fire call on Range Line Road. There was a grass fire that was spreading rapidly. Multiple fire departments responded. Officers checked area residences and made sure they were cleared of any individuals.

Tuesday, April 6th

Officers executed a warrant attempt at an address on Gowan Rod. A search was conducted. A subject was taken into custody on a Department of Corrections warrant, possession of marijuana 2nd offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.