Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 4/26/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Tuesday, April 13th

Officers assisted another agency with an issue at an address on 7th Avenue. A subject was taken into custody.

Thursday, April 15th

Officers responded to a call from the manager of a business reporting that they found some drug paraphernalia in a room and a male subject was walking around in his underwear acting high like he was on something. When officers arrived an Act 79 search was conducted. Some marijuana and some IV needles with an unknown substance were found. The male subject was taken to Langlade hospital. He was referred for possession of marijuana and bail jumping.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Badger Avenue and Arctic Street. The driver was arrested on an outstanding warrant, and possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. They were also cited for operating without a license, failure to carry a driver’s license or identification. They were given written warnings for an expired registration and having no proof of insurance.

Friday, April 16th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on 7th Avenue.

Saturday, April 17th

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an area business on Neva Road. Loss Prevention told officers that a subject put a reel on a fishing pole that was not supposed to have one on it. The reel was recovered. The subject was cited for retail theft.

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Neva Road reporting that they had a male shoplifter who was currently in the parking lot with an employee and was not being totally cooperative. The caller told officers that they had the subject on video. The male subject was cited for retail theft.

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting that he was involved in a two vehicle accident on Neva Road. He told officers that his vehicle was drivable. There were no injuries.

Sunday, April 18th

Officers responded to a report of criminal damage at an address on 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that someone brook the door to the kitchen and some tiles had been moved around in the ceiling like they were digging around for something. The caller did not know what they would have been looking for.

Monday, April 19th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Clermont Street and Ackley Street. The driver was cited for having no insurance.

Wednesday, April 21st

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that she struck a parked vehicle at S. Superior Street and Freiburger Avenue.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, April 14th

Officers stopped a vehicle at N. Langlade Road and North Avenue. A subject was taken into custody for bail jumping and other charges.

Friday, April 16th

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries at Hwy. 55 and Stewart Lane. A six year old child had a compound fracture of the leg and was bleeding from the mouth and nose. The child was transported to Marshfield Medical Center.

Saturday, April 17th

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting a vehicle in the ditch Cty. Rd. P and Popelka Road. The caller told officers that no one was in the vehicle, but the airbags had been deployed. When officers arrived they noticed that a pole had been struck. The vehicle was towed. Officers attempted to contact the registered owner.

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting an accident at Hwy. 17 and Still Well Road. The caller told officers that the female driver in the vehicle did not want to talk to 911. The vehicle had left the roadway and struck a stump. The caller told officers that she thought the female may have hit her head on the windshield as it was shattered and the female driver appeared dazed and confused. Dispatch attempted to ask the female driver some questions, but she became upset and agitated. At one point, dispatch heard the female subject state that she was “going to run.”

Officers responded to a call from an area business on Hwy. 55 reporting a stolen vehicle. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle. A teletype was sent to the Menominee County Sherriff’s office with information on the vehicle.

Officers received a call from a female on Rosedale Road reporting that someone stole a laptop computer from her truck while it was in her yard. She told officers that the last day she saw it was on April 10th.

Sunday, April 18th

Officers responded to a fire call on Cty. Rd. B. A pole, 10 feet in diameter, and some grass around the pole were on fire.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. B.

Monday, April 19th

Officers received a call from a male reporting that he hit a bobcat at Cty. Rd. G and Stoney Road. There was no damage to his vehicle. He told officers that he moved the bobcat into the ditch on the south side of the road.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Hwy. 55 and W. Rollingstone Drive. A subject was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Tuesday, April 20th

Officers responded to a fire call at a residence on Blue Bell Road. The caller told officers that they could smell smoke in the basement, but they didn’t see smoke or flames. The caller was advised to get out of the house.