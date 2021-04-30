Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 5/3/21

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Wednesday, April 21st

Officers responded to a call from a female reporting that she struck a parked vehicle at S. Superior Street and Freiburger Avenue.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Neva Road and Willard Avenue. During the stop, officers confirmed that the vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was towed to the impound.

Thursday, April 22nd

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls about a fight in progress at an address on Freiburger Avenue. During the second 911 call, the male caller told officers that he was bleeding from the head. Officers could hear a second male yelling in the background.

Officers received a call from a subject reporting criminal damage to a residence on S. Clermont Street. The caller told officers that the residence was empty, but they had been made aware that someone threw a rock through the side patio door.

A female subject came to the Safety Building to report identity theft/fraud. She told officers that someone stole her photo and name and had been using it to get money from people. Her classmate was out $1,000.00 from sending money to this individual. Her friend reported it to her local sheriff’s office. The female told officers that she was not out any money and she was going to have her computer security updated.

Saturday, April 24th

Officers received a call from a female on Mayfair Street reporting that there was a big bear in her front yard. She told officers that this had happened before and it pushed over her bird feeder.

Officers responded to a report of a male subject passed out in front of an address on Superior Street. The subject was dropped off to a responsible party.

Sunday, April 25th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at an address on 5th Avenue.

Monday, April 26th

Officers responded to a noise complaint at an address on Clermont Street. Officers took two subjects into custody on warrants out of Langlade County and Oneida County. They were also cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. One subject was transferred over to the Oneida County Sherriff’s Department.

Officers responded to alarms activated and suspicious circumstances at the Antigo Middle School. With the assistance of the custodial staff, officers searched the building, located some damage and noticed that some items were missing from the building. A suspect was identified and was later detained at a location away from the school grounds. After further follow-up, the suspect was taken into custody pending charges for burglary and criminal damage to property.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Thursday, April 22nd

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on River Road for a house on fire. Multiple fire departments responded.

Officers responded to a call from a subject reporting an accident with injuries at Cty. Rd. WW and Doemel Court. The caller told officers that the two female subjects that were in the vehicle were “pretty beat up.” The females were taken to Langlade Hospital. The vehicle was towed.

Tuesday, April 27th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Hwy. 47 and Cty. Rd. S. There were no injuries.