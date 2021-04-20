Antigo Wrestling Club Celebrates Successful Year with End of Season Banquet

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Wrestling Club recently held an end of season banquet to honor the athletes that made this year possible. One common theme from each of the coaches was the ability for the young athletes to adapt and overcome the difficulties that COVID brought to this unique year.

8 athletes received beautiful plaques from Springbrook Laser Engraving in recognition of placing at the state tournament. The youngest state place winners were Jaxon Pregler, who took third at 135 pounds, Ella Peterson, who took 3rd at 90 pounds, and Jaxon Hilton-Flannery, who took 4th at 85 pounds. Each of these individuals competed in the 2012-2013 birth year age group.

The 2010-2011 birth year group was led by Levi Peterson, who took 2nd at 150 pounds. Competing in the 2008-2009 age group was Olivia Hofrichter, who took 5th at 150 pounds.

Finalizing the youth place winners was Jayson Arrowood, who took 5th at 145 pounds in the 2006-2007 age group.

Also receiving a plaque was Joshua Heuss, who finished 6th at 170 pounds at the WIAA state tournament this spring.

The final plaque went to Alexandra Hofrichter. Alexandra received recognition for a trio of events held this spring, including winning the WWF state tournament, as well as placing 4th at Folkstyle Nationals and 8th at Freestyle Nationals.

With seven of these athletes returning next year (Joshua Heuss will graduate this spring), the Antigo Wrestling Club is looking forward to the future. Up next for these athletes are the Greco and Freestyle state tournaments on May 8th and 9th.