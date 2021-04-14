Book signing at Antigo Library with Amanda Lauer and Mary Ann Sporleder Schiltz

< ► > Mary Ann Sporleder Schiltz

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

On Saturday May 8, from 10am to noon, Amanda Lauer and Mary Ann Sporleder Schiltz will be signing copies of their books “Anything but Groovy” and the “Scrap Iron Kid” respectively.

Amanda Lauer, who grew up in Antigo, is the author of the award-winning and best-selling “Heaven Intended” Civil War series, which is also available at the Antigo Library. “Anything But Groovy,” a time-travel adventure which takes a teen from 2021 and transports her into her mother’s 1974 teen life, was released February 28, 2021.

Mary Ann’s book takes place in Antigo from 1942-1950 where she grew up during a time of economic depression and world war. Her Pa’s junkyard is where the “Scrap Iron Kid” learns many of life’s lessons while helping out.

For more information, stop by the library or call at 715-623-3724.