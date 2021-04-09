City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda for 4/14/21

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

6:00 PM

CALL TO ORDER BY PRESIDING OFFICER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

MOMENT OF SILENT MEDITATION

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

1. Approval of the Minutes from the March 10, 2021 Meeting

CITIZEN COMMENT

Individuals not listed below and wishing to address Council must sign in prior to the meeting. A time limit of 5 minutes will apply unless otherwise approved by Council. Any ruling by the presiding officer relative to Citizen Comments may be overruled by a majority vote of members present.

1. Subjects on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will call each speaker to the floor during this portion of the meeting. The presiding officer may determine the order of speakers so testimony is heard in the most logical groupings

2. Subjects Not on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will identify the appropriateness of public comments at this time and may place the matter on a future agenda, or could refer the matter to staff or committee for investigation and report.

UPDATE ON CITIZEN’S REFERRALS FROM PREVIOUS COUNCIL AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA RESOLUTIONS

26-21 Selection of Hauling Contractor Based Upon Bids Received for Sludge and Lime Disposal for the Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants

27-21 Vendor Approval to Supply a Landing Site, Hauling, and Tipping Fees Associated with the Spring Curbside Clean-Up Effort Conducted by the Street Department

28-21 Entrepreneur’s Grant for Rodney and Tina Hix dba Hoffman House for Eligible Renovations and Business Start-Up for 1015 Fifth Avenue

29-21 Entrepreneur’s Grant for Julie Odden of Escape & Smash It! for Eligible Renovations and Start-Up Costs for 500 Superior Street

30-21 Entrepreneur Grant for Bruce Walentowski for Flowers from the Heart on Fifth for Eligible Renovations for 819 Fifth Avenue

31-21 Entrepreneur Grant for Lormont Investments LLC dba Spud City Outlet Shop for Eligible Renovations and Business Start-Up for 902 Fifth Avenue

32-21 Request to Waive the Bid Process and to Accept a Quote from Frisch Greenhouses for the 2021 Landscape Planting Program to include Hanging Baskets/Ground Planters for the Downtown, Peaceful Valley Park, Springbrook Walking Trail, City Hall and other Miscellaneous Location

33-21 Recycling Drop-off Services Contract

34-21 Professional Services Agreement with MSA Professional Services, Inc. to Complete a Water System Study at a Cost of $36,000

35-21 Antigo First Request to Waive Insurance Requirements and Fees for the Downtown Celebration to be held June 12, 2021 and Approve the Street Closing Permit

CONSENT AGENDA COMMUNICATIONS

1. Department Manager Reports

NEW BUSINESS

RESOLUTIONS

36-21 Award of $941,250 (50%) from the US Dept of Commerce Economic Development Administration for the Saratoga Industrial Park Roadway Project from Highway 64 (Century Ave.) south to the north termini of Deleglise Street (Investment # 06-01-06277) (Contingent upon Approval by the Public Works Committee)

37-21 Professional Services Agreement with Refrigeration Control and Design for the Development of Plans, Specifications, and Estimates for the Bidding of Replacement Boilers for the Single System at the Wastewater Treatment Plant (Contingent upon Approval by the Public Works Committee)

38-21 Professional Services Agreement with MSA Professional Services, Inc. for a Wastewater Facility Plan for Tertiary Filter Improvements Aimed at Phosphorus Reduction in the Effluent Discharge to Springbrook Creek in an Amount Not to Exceed $36,000 (Contingent upon Approval by the Public Works Committee)

39-21 Appoint Authorized Representative for the Lead Service Line Grant Assistance (Contingent Upon the Approval of the Public Works Committee)

LICENSES

1. Approve “Class B” Fermented Malt Beverage and Intoxicating Liquor and Dance Hall Licenses for Hixs Hoffman

House LLC dba Hoffman House at 1015 Fifth Avenue (contingent upon completion of inspections)

MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

PAYMENT OF BILLS

1. Direct Deposits for March 5 and 19, 2021 Payrolls

2. BMO Bank Account Payable Check Nos. 74623-74959

3. Self-Funding Health Insurance Check Nos. 2055-2057

4. Block Grant Revolving Loan Check Nos. 3670-3676

COMMITTEE REFERRALS

Referral of any matters to committees. No discussion or action may be taken on the referral.

ADJOURNMENT

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.