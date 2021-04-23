City of Antigo Hotel/Motel Commission Meeting Agenda for 4/28/21

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

8:30 AM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Hotel/Motel Tax Financial Recap as of April 21, 2021

2. Correction to 2021 Funding Amount to the Langlade County Economic Development Committee and Antigo/Langlade County Chamber of Commerce from $49,291.56 to $34,504.10

3. Langlade County Economic Development Corporation Welcome Center Update

4. Langlade County Economic Development Corporation Request to Transfer $4,000 from Original Welcome Center Lease Budget to Welcome Center Build Out Budget due to Welcome Center Not Opening Until June

5. Langlade County Economic Development Corporation Request of Addition Funding of $9,500 from Hotel/Motel Reserves Account to Fund Part-Time Travel Information Aide and to Fund the Over Expenditure of the Build Out of the Welcome Center

6. Langlade County Economic Development Corporation Digital Campaign and Event Co-Op Update

7. Langlade County Economic Development Corporation Request of Additional Funding of $3,710 from the Hotel/Motel Reserves Account to Market the Upcoming Antigo Lions Club Roaring Raceway Off-Road Race Event

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

