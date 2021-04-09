CITY OF ANTIGO PARKS, CEMETERY AND RECREATION COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA FOR 4/12/21

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Monday, April 12, 2021

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the September 14, 2020 Meeting

2. Request to Waiver Shelter Rental Fee for Wild Ones Northwoods Gateway Chapter Rummage Sale

3. Waiver of Online Registration 5% Fee for Other Organizations

4. Donations in Memory of Dick Hurlbert

5. Disc Golf Donation from HookUp Disc Golf and Antigo Disc Golf Club for Concrete Tee Pads

6. Scoreboard Donation from Mr. Richard West

7. Easter Egg Hunt Sponsor Recognition

8. General Updates; Staffing, Shelters, Programs, Projects, Grants, and Forestry

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.