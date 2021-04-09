CITY OF ANTIGO PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE MEETING AGENDA FOR 4/14/21

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action My Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Professional Services Agreement with MSA Professional Services for a Wastewater Facility Plan for Tertiary Filter Improvements Aimed at Phosphorus Reduction in the Effluent Discharge to Springbrook Creek

2. Professional Services Agreement with Refrigeration Control and Design, Inc. for the Development of Plans, Specifications and Estimate for the Bidding of Replacement Boilers for the Single System at the Wastewater Treatment Plant

3. Appoint a Lead Service Replacement Program Authorized Representative

4. Award of $941,250 (50%) from the US Dept of Commerce Economic Development Administration for the Saratoga Industrial Park Roadway Project from Highway 64 (Century Ave.) south to the north termini of Deleglise Street (Investment # 06-01-06277)

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.