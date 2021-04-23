City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting Agenda for 4/28/21

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the March 24, 2021 Meeting

2. Approving Purchase of a Skid Steer Quick Attach Auger for Street Department

3. Approving Ayres & Associates Addition for Engineering Services

4. Results of the Quality Based Selection (QBS) Process Seeking a Design Consultant for the 4th Avenue Bridge over Springbrook Creek as part of WisDOT’s Noticeof Intent/Statement of Qualification (NOI/SOQ) Process

5. Request for a Commitment of $75,000 from the High Priority Sidewalk Program for the Multi-Year Street Infrastructure Program as Created by Bonding/Grant Applications

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

