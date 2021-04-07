Community Calendar for 4/12/21 to 4/19/21

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry April 14th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & April 16th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for April will be Baby needs and supplies.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry April 12th & April 19th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), April 14th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Basic Welding Class April 13th, 15th, 20th & 22nd (Tues. & Thur.) 6-8pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Looking to learn how to weld or improve your existing welding skills? This hands on course will provide you with the fundamentals of welding process. Includes safety fundamentals and provides an overview of common welding processes. Participants will receive time to practice basic welds during the course. Cost is $75.00 (Four Class Sessions). For more information, please call 715-623-7601.

Free Workshop, Effective Communication Skills April 14th 11am-1pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Let’s talk “Effective Communication.” Life Skills (often called Soft Skills) are essential for long term success in the work place. Registration is required. Please call Wendy Storlie at 715-348-7737 or email her at storlie@ntc.edu. There will be a live presenter, but you may attend from any computer or phone with internet access. Want to come to campus, please feel free to do so.

Gentle Flow Yoga April 14th, 21st 6-7pm Spring is a perfect time to increase our strength, stamina and flexibility. These virtual yoga classes will maintain a gentle and safe approach to your movement, while increasing your intensity and confidence. Join us for breathing, movement, connection and relaxation! These classes will be shared through Zoom and are appropriate for all levels of yoga experience—from beginner to advanced. $25/members & $30/non-members. Register at the Health & Performance Center or by calling (715) 623-9924. Classes taught by: Carrie Kubacki, CYT, RYT, ACE Certified Personal Trainer.

WI Sports & Military Firearm Collector Gun & Sport Show April 16th-18th Friday: 3-8pm, Saturday: 9am-5pm, Sunday: 9am-3pm Langlade County Fairgrounds, Multi-Purpose Building, 1633 Neva Rd., Antigo. Admission: General – $6.00, Children 14 & under – Free. The Antigo Ice Arena Gun Show will be held on Apr 16th-18th, 2021 in Antigo, WI. This Antigo gun show is hosted by Bob and Rocco’s Gun Shows. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed. Social distancing precautions will be in place along with hand sanitizing stations. MASKS ARE NOT REQUIRED, however, masks will be made available to attendees at no charge. For more information, go to http://www.bobandrocco.com

Chicken Booyah Dinner to Go April 18th 10am-2pm (or until sold out) Wolf River Lutheran High School, W7467 River Bend Rd., Shawano. 2 quarts $20, gallon $30. Pre-orders are appreciated. Call or text Kelly at 715-701-0282 by Friday, April 16th.

*Meetings*

City of Antigo Park, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting April 12th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Public Library Foundation Meeting April 13th 6pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Meeting April 14th Noon-1pm Michael’s Restaurant, 410 Hwy. 64, Antigo. Check the website for noon meeting information and speaker updates. Meetings are held on the 2nd & 4th Wednesdays of each month. Social Distancing is practiced. Virtual meetings are also an option. Please e-mail the Optimist president to receive virtual meeting information at roger@fullercpas.com. Check the website for noon meeting information and speaker updates at: www.antigooptimist.com

Antigo Common Council Meeting April 14th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Library Personnel & Finance Meeting April 19th 10am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) April 14th, April 18th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous April 12th, April 13th, April 15th & April 17th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group April 13th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs April 14th 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our Covid protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry April 14th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where junior & senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, please call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

SALT (Senior Adults Living Triumphantly) April 15th Noon-1pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Our SALT community is devoted to the physical, emotional, social, and above all, spiritual care of our over-fifty members. Meetings start at noon in the Quest Center from September through May. A potluck meal usually starts the meeting, followed by prayer and praise, and a brief devotional. For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior Street, Antigo every other Monday from 10:00am until 3:00pm. Please visit HOPEWI.ORG for the most current dates and times. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.