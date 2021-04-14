Community Calendar for 4/19/21 to 4/26/21

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry April 21st 11am-1pm (Wed.) & April 23rd 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for April will be Baby needs and supplies.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry April 19th & April 26th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), April 21st 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

Free Workshop “How to be a good Listener” April 21st 11am-1pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. “I Hear You” How to be a good listener. Life Skills (often called Soft Skills) are essential for long term success in the work place. There will be a live presenter but you may attend from any computer or phone with internet access. Want to come to campus, please feel free to do so. Registration is required. Please call Wendy Storlie at 715-348-7737 or email her at storlie@ntc.edu.

Gentle Flow Yoga April 21st 6-7pm Spring is a perfect time to increase our strength, stamina and flexibility. These virtual yoga classes will maintain a gentle and safe approach to your movement, while increasing your intensity and confidence. Join us for breathing, movement, connection and relaxation! These classes will be shared through Zoom and are appropriate for all levels of yoga experience—from beginner to advanced. $25/members & $30/non-members. Register at the Health & Performance Center or by calling (715) 623-9924. Classes taught by: Carrie Kubacki, CYT, RYT, ACE Certified Personal Trainer.

Essentials of the Affordable Care Act April 22nd 1-5pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to as “Obamacare” or the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was signed on March 23, 2010. Cited as the most significant change in U.S. health policy since Medicare in 1965, the Affordable Care Act is being implemented over a multi-year period with major provisions starting in 2014. The purpose of this class is to review ACA provisions and summarize the expected changes in subsequent years. If you are interested, please give the Antigo Campus a call. 715.623.7601.

Used Book Sale April 24th 10am-3pm Milestone Senior Living, 4686 N. Shore Dr., Rhinelander. All proceeds of this used book sale will be donated to Alzheimer’s Association. For more information, contact Bella at 715-409-6511.

“Artists” Free Play VIII Art Show April 24th 11am-3pm (Sats. & Suns. thru 5/9) WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. Art lovers join us at the WOWSPACE for this fabulous show. Free Play means just that, whatever technique you prefer: photography, painting, mixed media, printmaking, textiles, ….. The sky is the limit. Be amazed at the creativity and talent of our artists! The show is open to the public weekends through May 9th and is free. COVID precautions will be observed. Call 715-253-3525 for more information or go to www.wallsofwittenberg.com.

17th Annual Tee Party April 24th 3-5pm Maplewood Golf Course, N9240 Hwy. 55, Pickerel. Please call (715) 484-4653 or go to https://maplewoodgolfcourse.com/ for more information.

Wine, Beer, and Cheese Gala April 24th 7-10pm WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. Tax deductible tickets $25 in advance. Call 715-253-3525 for more information.

*Meetings*

Antigo Library Personnel & Finance Meeting April 19th 10am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting April 21st 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) April 21st, April 25th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous April 19th, April 20th, April 22nd & April 24th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group April 20th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs April 21st 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our Covid protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry April 21st 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where junior & senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, please call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior Street, Antigo every other Monday from 10:00am until 3:00pm. Please visit HOPEWI.ORG for the most current dates and times. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.