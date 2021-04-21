Community Calendar for 4/26/21 to 5/3/21

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry April 28th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & April 30th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for May will be Personal care items: shampoo, conditioner, lotion, toothpaste, floss, deodorant, feminine hygiene products.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry April 26th & May 3rd 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), April 28tht 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

“Artists” Free Play VIII Art Show April 24th thru May 9th 11am-3pm (Sats. & Suns.) WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. Art lovers join us at the WOWSPACE for this fabulous show. Free Play means just that, whatever technique you prefer: photography, painting, mixed media, printmaking, textiles, ….. The sky is the limit. Be amazed at the creativity and talent of our artists! The show is open to the public weekends through May 9th and is free. COVID precautions will be observed. Call 715-253-3525 for more information or go to www.wallsofwittenberg.com.

Immunization Clinic April 28th Langlade County Health Department, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. By appointment only. For more information, please call 715-627-6250.

Shawano Downtown Ladies’ Day April 28th 10am-7:30pm Main St., Shawano. Shop downtown Shawano businesses, register for gift baskets and BID District Dollars, need not be present to win door prizes. Grand Prize – $100 Downtown Shopping Gift Certificate – must be present to win grand prize. Participating Businesses include: Body Essentials, Cornerstone Chiropractic of Shawano, Dreier Pharmacy & Gift Shoppe, Gingerly Salon, Island Tropics & Hair Design, Martin Jewellers, Jill’s Pet Grooming, Old Glory Candy, Off the Wall, R. Franklin’s Clothing, Stubborn Brothers Brewery, til the Cows Come Home, The Clothesline Boutique, The Cobbler’s Closet, The Stock Market, Total Fitness, Tumbleweed. For more information, go to shawanodowntown.com.

Free Workshop “How to deal with Good and Bad Stress” April 28th 11am-1pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. How to deal with Good and Bad Stress Life Skills (often called Soft Skills) are essential for long term success in the work place. There will be a live presenter but you may attend from any computer or phone with internet access. Want to come to campus, please feel free to do so. Registration is required. Please call Wendy Storlie at 715-348-7737 or email her at storlie@ntc.edu.

Elcho Community Pavilion Grilled BBQ Chicken Dinner April 28th 4pm Elcho Community Pavilion, N11283 Dorr St., Elcho. The dinner will include grilled BBQ chicken, potatoes, vegetable, dessert, and coffee. Bar opens at 4pm, serving food at 5pm. Cost is $13. Open to the public, everyone is welcome. Menu items are subject to change or substitutions. For more information, call 715-610-1888.

Conceal Carry Class May 1st 8:30am-12:30pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. The course covers the Department of Justice (DOJ) competencies for those individuals wishing to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Wisconsin. This course will also cover laws and principles of deadly force decision making. For more information or to register: visit www.ntc.edu/academics-training/courses/concealed-carry, call NTC Registration at 715-623-7601.

Old Fashion Plow Day May 1st 9am-6pm Polar Recreation Ball Park, N2760 Cty. Rd. S, Antigo. This event features up to 50 working antique tractors, old machinery display and tractor parade at noon featuring a Sheppard Diesel. There will be raffles, drawings, cross-cut competition, and petting zoo. Free admission. Food and refreshments available on the grounds. This event is sponsored by the Northwood’s Tractor Club.

Fish Boil Fundraiser – Knight Owls Snowmobile Club May 1st 4-8pm SARA Park, 900 W. Somo Ave., Tomahawk. The Knight Owls are hosting a fundraiser. Enjoy a fish boil and chicken dinner. Thompson Station band will be playing. Cash prizes. Tickets only $35.00. Available at Ervs ,Vieguts, Rivers Edge and Nutzees. Doors open at 4pm, Dinner 5-7pm and Drawing 8pm.

Gleason Lions Blood Drive May 2nd 8:30-11:30am N5179 Bradley Road, Gleason. To schedule your lifesaving donation, please call The Community Blood Center at (800) 280-4102. In order to space apart our donors, we kindly request you schedule by appointment. All presenting donors will receive a free pancake breakfast at the blood drive, compliments of the Gleason Lions!

Crafter/Vendor Show at Cabaret Cove May 2nd 10am-4pm Cabaret Cove, 1540 Pueblo Dr., Rhinelander. You’re invited to shop from various crafters and vendors! Lunch will be available starting at noon, so go check out these local vendors! For more information, please call Debra Norton at 920-676-1063.

Culver’s of Merrill Blood Drive May 5th 3349, E. Main St., Merrill. To schedule your donation, please call (800) 280-4102. You may also visit communityblood.org/donor. Log in, click “”Donate Now”” and search for sponsor code ME27. In order to space apart our donors, we kindly request you schedule by appointment. Give a pint, get a pint! Donate a pint of blood at the Culver’s of Merrill blood drive and receive a free pint of Culver’s frozen custard.

Antigo Community Garden Registration Register by May 10th. Contact Barb Mcllquham at 715-219-3436 or cabam12@gmail.com.

*Meetings*

Antigo Public Library Board Meeting April 27th 5:30pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Meeting April 28th Noon-1pm Michael’s Restaurant, 410 Hwy. 64, Antigo. Check the website for noon meeting information and speaker updates. Meetings are held on the 2nd & 4th Wednesdays of each month. Social Distancing is practiced. Virtual meetings are also an option. Please e-mail the Optimist president to receive virtual meeting information at roger@fullercpas.com. Check the website for noon meeting information and speaker updates at: www.antigooptimist.com.

City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting April 28th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Economic Development Committee Meeting May 3rd 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Community Gardener’s Meeting May 12th 6pm Antigo United Methodist Church, 2034 5th Ave., Antigo. For more information, contact Barb Mcllquham at 715-219-3436 or cabam12@gmail.com

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) April 28th, May 2nd (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous April 26th, April 27th, April 29th & May 1st (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group April 27th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs April 28th 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our COVID protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry April 28th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where junior & senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, please call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior Street, Antigo every other Monday from 10:00am until 3:00pm. Please visit HOPEWI.ORG for the most current dates and times. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.