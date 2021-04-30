Community Calendar for 5/3/21 to 5/10/21

The Antigo Times/Shopper tries, the best we can, to give you up to date event information, but with the COVID-19 pandemic things change rapidly, so some of these events may have been rescheduled or cancelled. Please check with the event coordinators before planning to attend.

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry May 5th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & May 7th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. We ask that all individuals wishing to use the Food Pantry wait in cars, or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Our monthly donation focus for May will be Personal care items: shampoo, conditioner, lotion, toothpaste, floss, deodorant, feminine hygiene products.

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry May 3rd & May 10th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), May 5th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. You will receive prepacked bags of basic food items. Tell the volunteer how many in your family and if you have a specific need for something. Thank you for your cooperation. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010.

“Artists” Free Play VIII Art Show April 24th thru May 9th 11am-3pm (Sats. & Suns.) WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal St., Wittenberg. Art lovers join us at the WOWSPACE for this fabulous show. Free Play means just that, whatever technique you prefer: photography, painting, mixed media, printmaking, textiles, ….. The sky is the limit. Be amazed at the creativity and talent of our artists! The show is open to the public weekends through May 9th and is free. COVID precautions will be observed. Call 715-253-3525 for more information or go to www.wallsofwittenberg.com.

Culver’s of Merrill Blood Drive May 5th 3349, E. Main St., Merrill. To schedule your donation, please call (800) 280-4102. You may also visit communityblood.org/donor. Log in, click “”Donate Now”” and search for sponsor code ME27. In order to space apart our donors, we kindly request you schedule by appointment. Give a pint, get a pint! Donate a pint of blood at the Culver’s of Merrill blood drive and receive a free pint of Culver’s frozen custard.

1st Annual Senior Fair at the Langlade County Fairgrounds May 5th 11am-1pm Langlade County Fairgrounds, 1633 Neva Road, Antigo. This is a drive-up event. Stone Soup will play and it will transmit into cars via a radio station. The first 100 seniors will receive a boxed lunch, water, and an info bag filled with information and resources from local agencies, government & businesses that support our older adult population. There will also be prizes to be given away.

Annual Wittenberg Rummage-O-Rama May 7th-8th Wittenberg.

Wine Walk-Spring Fling Weekend May 7th 4-9pm Downtown, Tomahawk. Wine Walk on May 7th. Artists and specials downtown all weekend long. Hosted by the Tomahawk Main Street Association. Go to http://http://tomahawkmainstreet.org or call 715-453-1090 for more information.

Opening Night at Hodag BMX Track May 7th 6-8pm Hodag BMX Track, 995 Lynne St., Rhinelander. Free single point race. Registration 6-7pm. Racing ASAP. Free admission. Follow our Facebook events! Call 715-600-3261 for more information.

saYPro 5th Annual Cosmic Bingo May 7th 7-9pm The Gathering, 2600 E. Richmond St., Shawano. $20 includes 10 bingo rounds & appetizers. Cash bar available! Doors will open at 6pm with bingo beginning at 7pm. Secure you spot!!! FREE additional bingo card to anyone who pre registers. TONS OF LOCAL GIFT CARDS AND OTHER PRIZES! No cash prizes. This event is upbeat with LOTS of energy. In the past years, everyone has received some form of a prize. You won’t want to miss out! Tickets at events.constantcontact.com/register/event.

Shawano Bass Masters Spring Open Bass Fishing Tournament May 8th-9th Huckleberry Harbor, 220 N. Sawyer St., Shawano. Visit our Facebook page for updates.

Shops on Grand LLC Flea Market May 8th 8am-2pm Shops on Grand, 203 E. Grand Ave., Wittenberg. The flea market will be held in the parking lot.

St. John’s Lutheran Church Bake, Craft & Rummage Sale May 8th 9am-3pm St. John’s Church, 502 Cedar St., Tigerton.

Tigerton Lions Club Spring Steak Fry May 8th 5-7pm Tigerton Community Center, 221 Birch St., Tigerton.

Prevention Week Mother’s Day 2-Person Golf Scramble May 9th 9am Maplewood Golf Course, N9240 Hwy. 55, Pickerel. Maplewood Golf Course in Pickerel will be holding the Prevention Week Mother’s Day 2-Person Golf Scramble. This event will be an 18 hole shotgun start at 9 am. Lunch is included. Raffles, hole prizes and a live auction too. Masks & social distancing recommended. $100 per team. This is an alcohol and drug-free golf scramble. There will be no alcohol sold on-site for this event. Proceeds will be donated to the recovery week prevention efforts in Forest County. For more information, call Kim Soldier at 715-622-0139.

Antigo Community Garden Registration Register by May 10th. Contact Barb Mcllquham at 715-219-3436 or cabam12@gmail.com.

Monday’s Women’s Bike Ride May 10th 5:30-7pm Aspirus Langlade Hospital, lot F, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. Want to ride bike with others? We may have a group for you! The Monday Night Women’s Bike Rides will typically meet in the Aspirus Hospital Parking Lot “F” at 5:30 p.m. This is located behind St Joseph’s Annex, east of Langlade Road. Once a month, they will meet somewhere different in the county (underlined dates below). The alternative rides start at 5:45pm. Please email Mary Jo Filbrandt for directions and a route for these alternative rides. There will be up to groups with a 10-12 mile route and a 20-25 mile route. A bike helmet is required. MAY: (10th Route 2) (17th Route 3) (24th: Route 4) (Memorial Day 31st – NO RIDE); JUNE: (7th Route 6) (14th Route 7) (21st Muellers Lake Ride ) (28th Route 1); JULY: (5th NO RIDE) (12th Route 5) (19th Route 4) (26th Snag Lake Ride ); AUGUST: (2nd Route 1) (9th Birnamwood Ride ) (16th Route 5) (23th White Lake Ride ) (30th Route 6). For more information on routes and the group, contact Mary Jo Filbrandt at mjfilbrandt@gmail.com or 715-216-4005.

Youth Tractor & Machinery Safety Certification Course June 5th, 12th, 19th & 26th 8am-noon. Town of Antigo Town Hall. For youth ages 12-16 operating tractors or self-propelled farm machinery on public roads or for employment on farms. This 24-hour program meets the requirements of Wisconsin Act 455, which requires youth under the age of 16 to hold a certificate of training in order to operate a tractor or self-propelled implement of husbandry on a public road. It also meets the child labor requirements in agriculture under the Fair Labor Standards Act, pertaining to the employment of youth ages 14-15 on farms not operated by their parents or guardians. The fee for this class is $35 per youth, which includes the training manual and handouts. LIMITED TO THE FIRST 20 PAID REGISTANTS. For Course Information and registration go to https://bit.ly/3xrZ9go or contact the office UW-Madison Division of Extension Langlade County at 715-627-6236.

*Meetings*

City of Antigo Park, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting May 10th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Community Gardener’s Meeting May 12th 6pm Antigo United Methodist Church, 2034 5th Ave., Antigo. For more information, contact Barb Mcllquham at 715-219-3436 or cabam12@gmail.com.

*Groups*

AA Support Group (Open) May 5th, May 9th (Weds. & Suns.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Narcotics Anonymous May 3rd, May 4th, May 7th & May 8th (Mon., Tues., Fris., Sats.) 7:00pm 1005 Fifth Avenue, Antigo.

Healthy Respect Support Group May 4th 10:30am-Noon AVAIL Shelter, Antigo. Please call or email if interested. Contact: Roberta Darling at 715-623-5177 or email: rbigger040759@msn.com.

Kids Clubs May 5th 6:30pm – 7:30pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. One Way is for students in grades K-2 & CrossTrainers is for grades 3-6! All are welcome to join in the fun games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. We can’t wait to learn more about Jesus with everyone this year each Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm in the Quest Center! We will be doing our best to be cleaning surfaces before and after and keeping up with our COVID protocols! For more information, call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

REALIFE Student Ministry May 5th 7:30-8:30pm Antigo Community Church Quest Center, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. REALIFE is designed to be a safe place where junior & senior High students (grades 7-12) can invite friends to come and be a part of a night filled with encouragement, fun, and fellowship. At REALIFE we will introduce students to the gospel and teach life application. We will play games, do ice-breakers, worship, teach, and interact in small group conversation. For more information, please call Adriana at 715-627-2805.

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Antigo Country Store parking lot, 715 Superior Street, Antigo every other Monday from 10:00am until 3:00pm. Please visit HOPEWI.ORG for the most current dates and times. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

If you have an upcoming event or ongoing group activity that you would like to include, please email the information to antigotimes@mmclocal.com.