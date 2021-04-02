COVID-19 UPDATE

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

DISEASE UPDATES:

In the previous two weeks:

– The Burden of Illness for Langlade County was 10.1 per 100,000 and is still considered MODERATE. (WI Burden of Illness was 114.8 per 100,000).

– The Positivity Rate for Langlade County was 0.4% and is still considered LOW. Only 425 tests were performed during that time period. (WI Positivity Rate was 2.8%).

On March 31, 2021 the Wisconsin State Supreme Court overturned the governor’s current public health emergency, which immediately ended the mask order. While we understand how weary everyone is of the public health measures we have been requesting of our community, the Langlade County Health Department is still continuing to encourage everyone to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) masking and social distancing recommendations as appropriate.

Identified Variant Case Counts in Wisconsin (As of April 1, 2021):

Total Number of Specimens Sequenced for a Variant: 9,124

Total Number of B.1.1.7 Variant (First discovered in England): 139

Total Number of B.1.351 Variant (First discovered in South Africa): 8

Total Number of P.1 Variant (First discovered in four travelers from Brazil): 2

Per WI DHS: Please note that the variant cases identified in this report likely represent a fraction of how many cases of SARS-CoV-2 variants are circulating in Wisconsin. DHS, along with the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene and other laboratory partners are working to expand efforts to sequence SARS-CoV-2 specimens and identify variants.

VACCINATION UPDATES:

On April 1, 2021 WI DHS announced that one hundred organizations across the state were awarded grant funding to address barriers to vaccination. We are pleased to announce that the Langlade County Health Department’s application for this Community Outreach grant was selected for this funding. We will be working with strategic partners and engaging communities that may have vaccine access barriers to provide outreach, education and safe vaccination. We will also be addressing geographical barriers with the vaccine distribution in Langlade County.

WI DHS has opened up the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for all persons over the age of 16 as of April 5, 2021.

The fourth community-based vaccination clinic in the state will open in Marathon County on April 6 at the Northcentral Technical College—Center for Business and Industry Building in Wausau. The clinic will be open Tuesday through Saturday, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Individuals must register for an appointment using the Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry at https://vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US/

WI DHS announced that seven new pharmacy partners in Wisconsin will start receiving vaccine as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. This includes select Costco, CVS, and Hy-Vee locations, as well as the following independent pharmacy networks: Good Neighbor and AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation, Health Mart, Medicine Shoppe and Cardinal Health, and Topco.

• To view a map of vaccine providers please visit: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-map.htm

• For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and appointment registration support call 844-684-1064 (toll-free).

STATE AND COUNTY DATA: As of Thursday, April 1, 2021:

• 31.1% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

• 75.7% of Wisconsinites aged 65 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine.

• 28.8% of Langlade County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

• In total (first and second doses) 8688 doses have been given to Langlade County residents.

• 68.1% of Langlade County residents aged 65 and over have received at least one dose of vaccine.

LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT DATA: As of Thursday, April 1, 2021:

• Langlade County Health Department has administered 2929 total doses.

• Of these doses: 2054 have been first doses.

• In total, the Langlade County Health Department has provided approximately 34% of the total vaccinations received by its’ county residents.

(Benchmark for local health departments is 14%.)

For additional information please see the CDC website, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website or the Langlade County Health Department website. You can also follow us on Facebook.