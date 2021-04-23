Download The Hunt Wild App In Time For Turkey Season

Everything You Need In The Palm Of Your Hand

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters heading out for turkey season beginning on April 17 to use the free Hunt Wild Wisconsin mobile app.

The DNR’s Hunt Wild app provides hunters with the essential information they need afield, all in one place. Users can view property boundaries, check up-to-the-minute shooting hours, look up regulations, drop a pin on their hunting location and track game trails.

With over 80,000 downloads, the app is an essential part of your gear and a great resource for the spring turkey hunt. The ‘Regulations’ feature makes it easy to stay up-to-date, and the ‘Explore Public Lands’ option is great for discovering new properties to scout and hunt. Episodes of the DNR’s Off The Record Podcast are also available in-app for users with a long day in the field.

“Since our launch in 2018, we’ve made periodic updates to reflect user suggestions,” said Eric Lobner, DNR Wildlife Management Bureau Director. “We are thrilled by the positive reviews from hunters using the app in the field.”

To download the app on a mobile device, search “Hunt Wild Wisconsin” in the iTunes app store or Google Play store. Be sure to check out our helpful tutorial to help navigate the app and learn its features.

Innovative features of the Hunt Wild Wisconsin app include:

Tailored mapping with hunting zones and prime habitat layers based on the species you’re pursuing so you can zero in on your next hunting spot. You build your experience based on your hunt

Access your maps (including topographic maps and land boundaries) plus rules, regulations and hunting hours with (or without) a cell signal

Tailor the map to your hunt – save your favorite hunting location or feature of interest;

Save your trails for those early morning walk-ins

Shooting hours are automatically determined by your location

An easy-to-read summary of regulations, all in one place – everything you need to know, right in the palm of your hand (with or without a cellular connection)

Access to your Go Wild account allows you to purchase new hunting licenses, harvest authorizations and permits

Use the DNR’s Electronic Game Registration reporting system, GameReg, in the field to register your harvest with the Hunt Wild Wisconsin app

For support regarding the Hunt Wild Wisconsin mobile app, please email: HuntWild@wisconsin.gov