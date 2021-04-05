Everyone Age 16 and Older Now Eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccine

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announces a major milestone in Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination program in that everyone ages 16 and older are now eligible for the vaccine. After consistently ranking tops in the nation for vaccine administration and with a steady increase in vaccine supply, Wisconsin opens eligibility nearly a month earlier than expected.

“I know this past year hasn’t been easy for anyone, and I want to express my appreciation to all Wisconsinites who are making sacrifices such as staying home, wearing a mask, and keeping six feet from others,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “These actions are backed by science. They help to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. And today, we are excited to give everyone 16 and older the opportunity to continue protecting themselves and their loved ones from this virus. It will take patience, but we encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”

The demand for vaccine is still larger than the supply. However, opening up eligibility allows communities to continue their vaccination pace and schedule appointments. Vaccine providers can and should continue to prioritize anyone previously eligible such as public-facing essential workers and people with medical conditions.

There continue to be many options available for getting vaccinated, such as any of the following:

DHS, federal, and locally run community-based vaccination clinics

Pharmacies

Health care providers

Local and tribal health departments

Employers

More information about each of these options is available on the COVID-19 where to get vaccinated page.

To find a local vaccine provider, visit the COVID-19 vaccine provider map or VaccineFinder(link is external). Individuals can also call the toll-free vaccine hotline at 844-684-1064 with questions or help finding or registering for a vaccination appointment. The hotline is also available in Hindi, Hmong, Somali, and Spanish.

Certain vaccine providers are using the COVID-19 Vaccine Registry. Anyone can register for an appointment using the COVID-19 vaccine registry. After you register, you are able to schedule an appointment. Appointments are based on available vaccine, and your place on the waitlist. Other vaccine providers may use their own scheduling system.

As more Wisconsinites get fully vaccinated and COVID-19 disease rates remain high, it is critical for everyone to continue good public health practices. Masking up, staying physically distant, washing hands, and getting tested continue to be crucial tools for protecting ourselves and our communities against COVID-19. People who are fully vaccinated can review recently released post-vaccination guidance.

For information, resources, and data related to Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccination program, visit the COVID-19 vaccine webpage. Make sure you are protected from COVID-19 vaccine scams with these simple tips(link is external).