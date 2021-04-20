Hunt Safely This Spring Turkey Season

Avoid Wearing Red, White Or Blue While Afield

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters to practice safe hunting as they prepare for the upcoming spring turkey season.

While turkey hunters are skilled in the art of concealment, wearing the wrong color could put hunters more at risk this upcoming turkey season. It’s especially important to avoid wearing red, white or blue. If a fellow hunter sees a flash of those colors through brush, you could be mistaken for a turkey.

Think safety first when out hunting. Last spring, the DNR received two reports of hunting incidents, including one person who was imitating a turkey and was accidentally shot by another hunter from a different group.

In addition to watching your wardrobe, hunters are reminded to practice the four rules of Firearm Safety (TAB-K) while afield:

T – Treat every firearm as if it is loaded

A – Always point the muzzle in a safe direction

B – Be certain of your target and what’s beyond it

K – Keep your finger outside the trigger guard until ready to shoot

“The most common rule that we find to be broken is people not being certain of their target and what’s before and beyond it,” said Ashley Van Egtern, DNR Hunter Education and R3 Program Specialist. “When people are afield, they need to make sure they are taking the time to properly identify their target. They should also know what is before their target and what is beyond it, as the trajectory of any projectile isn’t guaranteed to stop with the target.”

The youth turkey hunt takes place April 17-18, with the regular season starting shortly after from April 21 – June 1. For more information on the 2021 spring turkey season, click here.