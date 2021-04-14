Immediate Pause on All Use of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Today, the CDC and FDA issued a joint statement on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, recommending an immediate pause in the use of this vaccine, as they review data involving six reported U. S. cases (out of 6.8 million administered doses) of a rare and severe type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. To view today’s statement please visit: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/joint-cdc-and-fda-statement-johnson-johnson-covid-19-vaccine

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is following this recommendation and has instructed all Wisconsin vaccinators to immediately pause all administration of this vaccine, to allow the CDC to determine if there are any further cases of this clotting disorder and to provide health care providers with guidance on how to treat this rare condition. Please visit this link for today’s DHS press release: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/news/releases/041321a.htm

The Langlade County Health Department has cancelled the April 16, 2021 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic, is notifying the individuals that were scheduled, and will be providing these individuals with an option to sign up for a future clinic when the Pfizer vaccine is available.

In addition, the Langlade County Health Department is contacting the individuals that have received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the department to inform them of this new development, and to direct them to their medical provider if they report any severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of their vaccination.

“The health and safety of our community is our top priority, and we still encourage everyone to wear a mask when appropriate, avoid large gatherings, and consider getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, especially with the recent rise in COVID-19 disease burden identified in our community.”