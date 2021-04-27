Ken’s Highway 45 Meat Market Issues Class II Recall of Packaged Meats

FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

Ken’s Highway 45 Meat Market in Antigo, WI, is issuing a voluntary Class II recall for a variety of fully cooked meat products. The recalled products include:

Bacon, packaged on Feb. 11, Feb. 16, Feb. 26, March 26, March 30 and April 6

Smoked pork chops, packaged on Feb. 11, Feb. 16, Feb. 26, March 26, March 30 and April 6

Bacon ends and pieces, packaged on Feb. 11, Feb. 16, Feb. 26, March 26, March 30 and April 6

Smoked polish sausage, packaged between Jan. 26 and April 1

Snack sticks, packaged between Jan. 26 and April 1

Summer sausage, packaged between Jan. 26 and April 1

This is a Class II recall resulting from evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors. Evidence shows that the products were not produced under a Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) food safety plan. More information on the recall classifications is available below and on U.S. Department of Agriculture website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor. Consumers who have any of these products can return them to Ken’s Highway 45 Meat Market. Consumers and media with questions about this recall can contact Ken Schmidt, owner, at (715) 623-3554.

USDA Recall Classifications